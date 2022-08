The Colorado Area Health Education Center (AHEC) on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus has received renewed funding from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will allow it to operate for the next five years. Funding is provided annually, with a requirement to match the federal award equally with institutional funds. For 2022–23, total available funds are $1.7 million.

