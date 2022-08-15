Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar set to open in the Heights
The Big Muffaletta is one of the many menu items for this New Orleans-inspired space. (Courtesy Mikah Danae) Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is slated to open Aug. 19 at 550 Heights Blvd., Houston, replacing the former Revival Market. According to a release, owner Layne Cruz said she is introducing “her Louisiana” to the Houston Heights. The menu is organized into four categories: breakfast, lunch, all day and happy hour. Some dishes include the Sardou Omelet, Cheddar Bacon Biscuits, The Big Muffuletta, Black & Tan Po Boy, Veggie Pappardelle, Layne’s Gumbo, Crab-Stuffed Hush Puppies and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Hush Puppies. The beverage program also focuses on Cruz’s background with New Orleans-style coffee flavors, New Orleans cocktails in a low-ABV format, beer and wine. 713-880-8463. www.lagniappeheights.com.
Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community
Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy
Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salad And Go to bring healthy fast food to League City
Salad and Go will open late summer or early fall in League City by H-E-B. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad And Go nears its opening in late summer or early fall at 2590 E. League City Parkway, near H-E-B. The drive-thru restaurant offers a healthy alternative to other fast-food establishments, selling made-to-order salads, wraps, soups, breakfast burritos and various drinks. Breakfast will be served on weekdays until 10:30 a.m. and on weekends until 11 a.m. www.saladandgo.com.
Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September
Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
Bath & Body Works to open expanded storefront in Deerbrook Mall
The Deerbrook Mall's Bath & Body Works location will be expanding to a new storefront, which is set to open in early- to mid-October. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Bath & Body Works will expand to a new storefront in Deerbrook Mall at 20131 Hwy. 59 N., Humble, according to property management. The new location, which will be about 6,600 square feet, will open in early- to mid-October. Bath & Body Works sells a variety of scented candles, hand sanitizers, lotions, and other beauty and bath products. The international company has about 1,700 stores across North America and 300 stores on other continents. www.bathandbodyworks.com.
Broadway Dental of Pearland now seeing patients
Broadway Dental of Pearland, located at 11930 Broadway St., Ste. 130, Pearland, began seeing patients Aug. 18. (Courtesy Broadway Dental of Pearland) Broadway Dental of Pearland, located at 11930 Broadway St., Ste. 130, Pearland, began seeing patients Aug. 18. The location offers various services, including cleanings, fillings, invisible braces and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Heights bar to open second location soon in Houston
Eight Row Flint is heading to the former Night Shift space in the East End.
Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy
Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
Crust Pizza Co. to open Heights location
Crust Pizza Co. will hold its grand opening for its Heights location Aug. 20 at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive., Houston. (Courtesy Crust Pizza Co.) Crust Pizza Co. is opening its newest restaurant at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, on Aug. 20. According to an Aug. 9 press release from the...
Heiress nail spa opens in First Colony Mall
Heiress, a nail spa and salon offering manicures, pedicures and makeup and hair services, is now open in Sugar Land's First Colony Mall. (Courtesy Freestocks.org) A new nail, makeup, hair and wax spa is now open in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall. Heiress nail spa opened a storefront in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
October Opening Planned for Paris Baguette in Katy
This restaurant concept offers delectable pastries, sandwiches, and more.
Houston tackles redistricting dilemmas & The Woodlands takes stock of transit options
The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 19 episode of the Houston Breakdown hits on the latest updates from Houston's redistricting process and The Woodlands' efforts to understand residents' transit needs. Community Impact's...
Second Houston location of La La Land Kind Cafe coming to Montrose Collective
La La Land Kind Cafe is coming to the Montrose Collective development on Westheimer Road. (Courtesy La La Land Kind Cafe) The second Houston location of the coffee shop La La Land Kind Cafe will open in the Montrose Collective on Aug. 20 at 888 Westheimer Road, Ste. 106, Houston, company officials announced in an Aug. 16 press release.
Kokomo’s Mexican Cantina brings Caribbean flair to Oak Ridge North
The jumbo taco salad ($12.99) is made with a hand-formed flour taco shell and consists of taco beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. (Photos courtesy Belinda Sipp) Gary and Belinda Sipp named their Combination No. 92—a plate featuring two tostadas pastor—after 1992, the year they came up with...
Community performing arts studio, theater Inspiration Stage relocates to Sugar Land
After a relocation, Inspiration Stage is now open at Sugar Land Town Square. (Courtesy Inspiration Stage) Performing arts studio and theater Inspiration Stage recently relocated to Sugar Land Town Square at 2210 Lone Star Drive, Sugar Land, according to an Aug. 16 news release. Originally located at Sugar Land Auditorium,...
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
Italian restaurant il Bracco opens Aug. 15 on Post Oak Boulevard in Houston
Il Bracco was a Dallas-based restaurant before expanding to Houston. (Rendering Courtesy il Bracco) Italian restaurant and bar il Bracco opened Aug. 15 at 1705 Post Oak Blvd., Ste. A, Houston. It is the second location of the restaurant for owners Robert Quick and Matt Gottlieb. “We hope our community...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0