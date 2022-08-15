ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar set to open in the Heights

The Big Muffaletta is one of the many menu items for this New Orleans-inspired space. (Courtesy Mikah Danae) Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is slated to open Aug. 19 at 550 Heights Blvd., Houston, replacing the former Revival Market. According to a release, owner Layne Cruz said she is introducing “her Louisiana” to the Houston Heights. The menu is organized into four categories: breakfast, lunch, all day and happy hour. Some dishes include the Sardou Omelet, Cheddar Bacon Biscuits, The Big Muffuletta, Black & Tan Po Boy, Veggie Pappardelle, Layne’s Gumbo, Crab-Stuffed Hush Puppies and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Hush Puppies. The beverage program also focuses on Cruz’s background with New Orleans-style coffee flavors, New Orleans cocktails in a low-ABV format, beer and wine. 713-880-8463. www.lagniappeheights.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community

Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy

Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Salad And Go to bring healthy fast food to League City

Salad and Go will open late summer or early fall in League City by H-E-B. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad And Go nears its opening in late summer or early fall at 2590 E. League City Parkway, near H-E-B. The drive-thru restaurant offers a healthy alternative to other fast-food establishments, selling made-to-order salads, wraps, soups, breakfast burritos and various drinks. Breakfast will be served on weekdays until 10:30 a.m. and on weekends until 11 a.m. www.saladandgo.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bath & Body Works to open expanded storefront in Deerbrook Mall

The Deerbrook Mall's Bath & Body Works location will be expanding to a new storefront, which is set to open in early- to mid-October. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Bath & Body Works will expand to a new storefront in Deerbrook Mall at 20131 Hwy. 59 N., Humble, according to property management. The new location, which will be about 6,600 square feet, will open in early- to mid-October. Bath & Body Works sells a variety of scented candles, hand sanitizers, lotions, and other beauty and bath products. The international company has about 1,700 stores across North America and 300 stores on other continents. www.bathandbodyworks.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Broadway Dental of Pearland now seeing patients

Broadway Dental of Pearland, located at 11930 Broadway St., Ste. 130, Pearland, began seeing patients Aug. 18. (Courtesy Broadway Dental of Pearland) Broadway Dental of Pearland, located at 11930 Broadway St., Ste. 130, Pearland, began seeing patients Aug. 18. The location offers various services, including cleanings, fillings, invisible braces and...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy

Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crust Pizza Co. to open Heights location

Crust Pizza Co. will hold its grand opening for its Heights location Aug. 20 at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive., Houston. (Courtesy Crust Pizza Co.) Crust Pizza Co. is opening its newest restaurant at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, on Aug. 20. According to an Aug. 9 press release from the...
HOUSTON, TX
