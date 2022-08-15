The Big Muffaletta is one of the many menu items for this New Orleans-inspired space. (Courtesy Mikah Danae) Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is slated to open Aug. 19 at 550 Heights Blvd., Houston, replacing the former Revival Market. According to a release, owner Layne Cruz said she is introducing “her Louisiana” to the Houston Heights. The menu is organized into four categories: breakfast, lunch, all day and happy hour. Some dishes include the Sardou Omelet, Cheddar Bacon Biscuits, The Big Muffuletta, Black & Tan Po Boy, Veggie Pappardelle, Layne’s Gumbo, Crab-Stuffed Hush Puppies and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Hush Puppies. The beverage program also focuses on Cruz’s background with New Orleans-style coffee flavors, New Orleans cocktails in a low-ABV format, beer and wine. 713-880-8463. www.lagniappeheights.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO