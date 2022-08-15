Read full article on original website
Beatrice Lady Orange home base, now Kiwanis Field
BEATRICE – The home diamond of the Beatrice Lady Orange Softball team at Hannibal park, now has a new name….Kiwanis Field. "Kiwanis Field received its name, because of a generous donation from the Kiwanis Club of Beatrice...a 40-member club who today, is 100 years old. Without their generous donation, some of these repairs may or may not have been possible, so we certainly thank them for what they do."
Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
Three people killed in Richardson County crash
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. -- Three people were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in Richardson County in southeast Nebraska, just two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at...
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'
NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska
FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
Beatrice Humane Society holds 8th Doggie Dip fundraiser
BEATRICE – For the 8th year, the Beatrice Humane Society ended the Big Blue Aquatic Park season with their annual Doggie Dip….a fundraiser for the society and its no-kill shelter. Society President Gina Heckey said doing advance online reservations for the first time, where people could bring their...
Lancaster County men facing felony counts, in Beatrice house shooting
BEATRICE – A Firth man charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home, faces further hearing September 8th, in Gage County Court. 18-year-old Colten Anderson is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges, upon conviction, carry possible sentences of up to 50 years in prison, with a mandatory five-year minimum on each count. Anderson was excused from attending Thursday’s hearing.
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
Large Crowd Attends Meeting On Proposed Jefferson County Wind Farm
FAIRBURY - A Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting was held Thursday night at the Jefferson County Courthouse to continue talks of NextEra’s plan to build a second wind farm in Jefferson County. They are considering building up to 90 wind turbines, capable of generating 300 megawatts of energy, in the Jansen and Plymouth areas, however a moratorium is currently in place which prevents them from getting a permit.
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
Snack Shack helps city achieve swimming pool aspirations
NEBRASKA CITY – In 2011, when its baby pool was shut down due to leaks and disrepair, Nebraska City officials were told a new aquatic center would restore revenue and bring in visitors to Steinhart Park. On Monday, Parks Commissioner Patrick Wehling said, for the first time, the new...
