Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September
Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy
Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy
Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
Crust Pizza Co. to open Heights location
Crust Pizza Co. will hold its grand opening for its Heights location Aug. 20 at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive., Houston. (Courtesy Crust Pizza Co.) Crust Pizza Co. is opening its newest restaurant at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, on Aug. 20. According to an Aug. 9 press release from the...
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
Watershed Counseling Center LLC opening in Montgomery
Watershed Counseling Center LLC will have a soft opening Sept. 12 and a family-friendly grand opening celebration with activities from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 24. (Courtesy Watershed Counseling Center LLC) Watershed Counseling Center LLC will have a soft opening Sept. 12 and a family-friendly grand opening celebration with activities...
Popular Heights bar to open second location soon in Houston
Eight Row Flint is heading to the former Night Shift space in the East End.
Kokomo’s Mexican Cantina brings Caribbean flair to Oak Ridge North
The jumbo taco salad ($12.99) is made with a hand-formed flour taco shell and consists of taco beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole. (Photos courtesy Belinda Sipp) Gary and Belinda Sipp named their Combination No. 92—a plate featuring two tostadas pastor—after 1992, the year they came up with...
The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy
Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
Construction begins on new Wendy's location in Porter
Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. (Courtesy East Montgomery County Improvement District) Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County...
One of The Luckiest Stores in the State is in Rosenberg
If you are a person that believes that stores can be lucky for lottery tickets you might want to make a trip up to Rosenberg, Texas. Lucky Rudy's is considered one of the luckiest stores in Texas, and the number prove it. Oh yeah, this place has an epic lottery drive-thru.
FM 1488 widening through Magnolia gets underway
The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to widen FM 1488 from two to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane between FM 1774 and FM 149 in Magnolia. The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The contract has been awarded to James Construction Group.
Jersey Mike’s to open on FM 1488 in Magnolia in 2023
Jersey Mike's Subs offers hot and cold sub sandwiches made with ingredients that include veggies, deli meats, sliced steak and tuna. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will open a Magnolia location on FM 1488 in June 2023, according to spokesperson Kyle Potvin, whose firm represents the restaurant.
Bath & Body Works to open expanded storefront in Deerbrook Mall
The Deerbrook Mall's Bath & Body Works location will be expanding to a new storefront, which is set to open in early- to mid-October. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Bath & Body Works will expand to a new storefront in Deerbrook Mall at 20131 Hwy. 59 N., Humble, according to property management. The new location, which will be about 6,600 square feet, will open in early- to mid-October. Bath & Body Works sells a variety of scented candles, hand sanitizers, lotions, and other beauty and bath products. The international company has about 1,700 stores across North America and 300 stores on other continents. www.bathandbodyworks.com.
Gong Cha tea shop now open in Cy-Fair
Gong Cha is opening a new location in Cy-Fair. (Courtesy Gong Cha) International tea franchise Gong Cha is hosting a soft opening throughout the week of Aug. 15-19 at 9105 W. Sam Houston Parkway, Ste. 400, Houston. A grand opening is slated for Aug. 20-21 and will feature discounted beverages.
Cellipont Bioservices announces relocation to The Woodlands
Cellipont Bioservices is relocating to The Woodlands from San Diego in the first half of 2023. (Courtesy Cellipont Bioservices) Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, announced plans to relocate from San Diego to The Woodlands in the first half of 2023. According to a news release...
Dietician shares brain-boosting breakfast ideas to start the school year off
HOUSTON — As kids head back to the classroom, we know parents want to send them to school ready to learn. Dieticians say a good breakfast is an important part of that equation because food is fuel for the brain. “It’s really important in the morning because kids can’t...
Shop Until You Drop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe/Houston's Margaritaville Marketplace
CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
Italian restaurant il Bracco opens Aug. 15 on Post Oak Boulevard in Houston
Il Bracco was a Dallas-based restaurant before expanding to Houston. (Rendering Courtesy il Bracco) Italian restaurant and bar il Bracco opened Aug. 15 at 1705 Post Oak Blvd., Ste. A, Houston. It is the second location of the restaurant for owners Robert Quick and Matt Gottlieb. “We hope our community...
Houston tackles redistricting dilemmas & The Woodlands takes stock of transit options
The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 19 episode of the Houston Breakdown hits on the latest updates from Houston's redistricting process and The Woodlands' efforts to understand residents' transit needs. Community Impact's...
