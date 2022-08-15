ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito now open in Katy

Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito held a grand opening on Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at 9910 Gaston Road, Ste. 100, Katy. The restaurant offers customizable burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and more. Freebirds World Burrito has vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. 512-291-7411. www.freebirds.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy

Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crust Pizza Co. to open Heights location

Crust Pizza Co. will hold its grand opening for its Heights location Aug. 20 at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive., Houston. (Courtesy Crust Pizza Co.) Crust Pizza Co. is opening its newest restaurant at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, on Aug. 20. According to an Aug. 9 press release from the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Cottage Door Boutique to close in Old Katy

Store owners announced The Cottage Door Boutique will close Sept. 30. (Courtesy The Cottage Door Boutique) The Cottage Door Boutique—a gift shop in Old Katy—will close Sept. 30, store owners Allen and Angela Walker said in an Aug. 14 Facebook post. The Cottage Door first opened at 1001...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction begins on new Wendy's location in Porter

Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County Improvement District. (Courtesy East Montgomery County Improvement District) Construction has begun on a new Wendy's location at 23619 Hwy. 59, Porter, according to officials with the East Montgomery County...
PORTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 widening through Magnolia gets underway

The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to widen FM 1488 from two to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane between FM 1774 and FM 149 in Magnolia. The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The contract has been awarded to James Construction Group.
Community Impact Houston

Bath & Body Works to open expanded storefront in Deerbrook Mall

The Deerbrook Mall's Bath & Body Works location will be expanding to a new storefront, which is set to open in early- to mid-October. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Bath & Body Works will expand to a new storefront in Deerbrook Mall at 20131 Hwy. 59 N., Humble, according to property management. The new location, which will be about 6,600 square feet, will open in early- to mid-October. Bath & Body Works sells a variety of scented candles, hand sanitizers, lotions, and other beauty and bath products. The international company has about 1,700 stores across North America and 300 stores on other continents. www.bathandbodyworks.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gong Cha tea shop now open in Cy-Fair

Gong Cha is opening a new location in Cy-Fair. (Courtesy Gong Cha) International tea franchise Gong Cha is hosting a soft opening throughout the week of Aug. 15-19 at 9105 W. Sam Houston Parkway, Ste. 400, Houston. A grand opening is slated for Aug. 20-21 and will feature discounted beverages.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cellipont Bioservices announces relocation to The Woodlands

Cellipont Bioservices is relocating to The Woodlands from San Diego in the first half of 2023. (Courtesy Cellipont Bioservices) Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, announced plans to relocate from San Diego to The Woodlands in the first half of 2023. According to a news release...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Shop Until You Drop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe/Houston's Margaritaville Marketplace

CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

