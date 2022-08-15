The Deerbrook Mall's Bath & Body Works location will be expanding to a new storefront, which is set to open in early- to mid-October. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Bath & Body Works will expand to a new storefront in Deerbrook Mall at 20131 Hwy. 59 N., Humble, according to property management. The new location, which will be about 6,600 square feet, will open in early- to mid-October. Bath & Body Works sells a variety of scented candles, hand sanitizers, lotions, and other beauty and bath products. The international company has about 1,700 stores across North America and 300 stores on other continents. www.bathandbodyworks.com.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO