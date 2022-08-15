ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Animal Charity in desperate need of cat supplies

By Megan Lee
 3 days ago

(WKBN) – Animal Charity of Ohio is in desperate need of supplies. Right now, they’re completely out of cat litter and canned kitten food.

Humane agents say due to recent cat hoarding cases, the shelter is burning through these two items faster than ever.

The shelter has seen a rise in animal abuse cases.

Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued

Every space in their building is either filled with supplies or cages to hold the animals.

They’re asking for the community’s help.

“We’re about to just run to the store and start purchasing, which is totally fine because we do receive donations for that. We just like to keep our donated money for medical,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity.

If you have items to donate, you can drop them off at either Animal Charity location at any time.

