FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Ocean City Today
Ocean City tram employees recognized for emergency response
Pair sprung into action during recent Boardwalk fire. A small electrical fire that broke out the night of July 14 at a Boardwalk business could have been much worse had it not been for the quick response of two tram supervisors. Craig Coleman and Ty Thompson were both working supervisor...
WBOC
Dover City Council Votes to Tear Down a Fire Damaged Building
KENT COUNTY, Del.- After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned. Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September. However, in last night's council meeting, members voted to push the date up to Aug. 30.
Ocean City Today
Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters
Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
WBOC
Downtown Salisbury Development is Making Progress
SALISBURY -- Progress is being made on "The Ross", a fourteen story apartment complex in the heart of downtown. The project started back in 2020, but covid caused an eighteen month delay. Work was finally able to resume back in August of last year, and as of August 2022, the crew is right on schedule.
delawarepublic.org
Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation
Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
WMDT.com
Delmar officials close State Street playground temporarily amid safety concerns
DELMAR, Del. – One playground in Delmar is temporarily closed after town officials discovered some safety issues. Those visiting State Street Park will find the playground, except the swing set, blocked off by caution tape. It will stay that way until the town can make repairs, according to Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood.
WBOC
Additional Regulations Will Not be Added For Rentable Scooters
At their meeting last night, the Salisbury City Council said they cannot add or create laws regarding the rentable scooters found around the city. Mayor Jake Day said there's really not much the city can do, but riders are subject to Maryland's traffic laws.
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive Candidate Julie Giordano Apologizes After Using School E-Mail Address for Campaign
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Candidate Julie Giordano, a Republican, sent a campaign email using her Board of Education e-mail address on Monday. By Wednesday, the James M. Bennett High School teacher sent out an apology e-mail from her Gmail account, saying it was a mistake and a "misuse of public resources."
delawarepublic.org
Georgetown Shelter Village of tiny homes for the homeless set to open by October
A new shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by October. The Springboard Collaborative is partnering with the First State Community Action Agency to bring 40 tiny homes to Georgetown. “Several months ago we began clearing," said Judson Malone - executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "It’s...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City's Sunfest embraces new date, other changes
The new late October date is not the only thing changing for this year’s Sunfest. Over the winter, resort tourism officials teased some modifications to the longtime end-of-summer festival, which was edged out of the late September date it held for the last nearly five decades by the inaugural Oceans Calling music festival.
WBOC
Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines residents warned of scam calls
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Grunewald is warning citizens of scam calls. Grunewald says locals have reported scam calls appearing to be from the Fire Department. “The Fire Department does not solicit by phone. Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates...
WMDT.com
Governor Larry Hogan announces Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network
BERLIN, Md. – “All of the good associated with the Lower Shore MCIN expansion serves as a win-win for law enforcement and for citizens who live, work, and visit the Delmarva Peninsula,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Jerry Jones said. New efforts are underway in the state of...
WMDT.com
Free tire disposal event to be held in Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – If you need to do some end of summer cleaning, this event is for you. The Maryland Environmental Service and Wicomico County will host a free tire disposal event at the Newland Park Landfill on September 17th. We want to hear your good news, just...
Cape Gazette
WMDT.com
Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
