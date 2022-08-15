TOWN of UNION – Many men of a certain age who grew up on Wisconsin farms fondly remember the first tractor they drove as a youngster. It might have been a Ford 9N or an Oliver 77. But for Ray Much (pronounced Muck), who was raised on a farm near Marion in northern Waupaca County, it was a Farmall H – one of the most popular tractors on Wisconsin farms during the 1940s and early 1950s.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO