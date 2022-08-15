Read full article on original website
Related
wisfarmer.com
Ray Much finds cure for “Tractor Fever” – more tractors
TOWN of UNION – Many men of a certain age who grew up on Wisconsin farms fondly remember the first tractor they drove as a youngster. It might have been a Ford 9N or an Oliver 77. But for Ray Much (pronounced Muck), who was raised on a farm near Marion in northern Waupaca County, it was a Farmall H – one of the most popular tractors on Wisconsin farms during the 1940s and early 1950s.
wisfarmer.com
DATCP ready to move forward following release of funds for ag initiatives
Agriculture is one of our state’s greatest assets and, given the right tools, farmers can feed their communities and the world. Gov. Tony Evers is committed to making sure farmers have the tools available so they can innovate and prosper. I appreciate Gov. Tony Evers’ support for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program, cover crop insurance premium rebate program, and Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), which are each critical steps in the right direction for Wisconsin agriculture.
Comments / 0