NOLA.com
Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie sold after 37 years; chef Andrea Apuzzo: 'I'm very happy'
For close to four decades, a meal at Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie has promised Italian dishes like osso buco, risotto and crabmeat ravioli. Just as reliably, it’s also meant a dose of Andrea Apuzzo, the Italian-born chef known for his jovial sense of welcome and hands-on hospitality. But...
Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan's decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.
theadvocate.com
Gonzales began passenger train planning a dozen years ago: 'Somebody saw the future'
The mayor of Gonzales remembers when he first learned his city would be one of the stops along a proposed passenger train line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans that looked like it might be gaining traction. It was 2010, and Barney Arceneaux, in his first term of office as...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's Chapel Hart headed to 'America's Got Talent' finale. Here's when, how to watch.
The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
theadvocate.com
Made in Acadiana: After he lost his job, the creator of Sirop De Saizon put all his effort into the product
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on items you should know about and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
culinarybackstreets.com
2NP: Barroom By Night, Café By Day
Mercedes Gibson arrived in New Orleans in 1969 with, as she puts it, “ten dollars, ten children and a tank of gas.” The Franklin, Louisiana native’s eyes light up as she recounts the story while we sit at Mercedes Place, the working-class barroom she has owned and operated in the Lower 9th Ward’s Holy Cross neighborhood for thirty-two years.
Fast Casual
El Pollo Loco inks 4-unit deal for Louisiana
With one restaurant opening and operating in the Bayou State, in Lafayette, El Pollo Loco Inc. is set to expand its Louisiana footprint via a four-unit deal with Fuego Foods to develop in the southern part of the state. "We're thrilled to continue developing El Pollo Loco's presence in Louisiana...
Entergy CEO to Retire Next Year (Yes, the One Who Got a $4 Million Raise)
After 10 years as chairman and CEO of New Orleans-based Entergy Corporation, Leo Denault has announced he will retire next year, and his successor has already been chosen.
“We breathed life back into it,” city leaders celebrate the completion of the NOPD firing range in NO East
On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department and Mayor Cantrell got together to celebrate the completion of a $3.7 million firing range at the NOPD Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East
Brad Pitt foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation and homeowners of the houses built by the program, in an area of New Orleans among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina, have reached a $20.5 million settlement. The Times-Picayune ′ The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday that,...
United Way closes applications for Entergy assistance after 7 hours
The United way closed applications for Entergy bill payment relief at 4 p.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the application process began.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NOLA.com
Watch trailer for HBO's 'Katrina Babies,' a film about New Orleans children after the storm
The first trailer for HBO's "Katrina Babies" dropped this week, previewing a film that tells the story of people who were children when the Category 5 storm devastated New Orleans. The documentary, by director Edward Buckles Jr., "offers an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact...
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode
Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the
Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers
KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.
Community reacts to the news Target isn't opening in New Orleans East as soon as thought
NEW ORLEANS — 16 years ago, before Hurricane Katrina, the business district in the East used to be a metropolis, with a plaza and big retailers, all for the residents of the East. More recently there’s been a push to revitalize the area, so the question is - what’s coming back?
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
WDSU
Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved
NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Too many street projects are underway, yet incomplete in New Orleans
On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced she broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard roadwork to support local business. While the well-visioned purpose was to support local business, the timing is very poor. With all the uncompleted street projects going on and many taking over a year because of weather and a shortage of workers, it seems it was not thought out as completely as it should have been.
