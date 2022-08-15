ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana's Chapel Hart headed to 'America's Got Talent' finale. Here's when, how to watch.

The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.
2NP: Barroom By Night, Café By Day

Mercedes Gibson arrived in New Orleans in 1969 with, as she puts it, “ten dollars, ten children and a tank of gas.” The Franklin, Louisiana native’s eyes light up as she recounts the story while we sit at Mercedes Place, the working-class barroom she has owned and operated in the Lower 9th Ward’s Holy Cross neighborhood for thirty-two years.
El Pollo Loco inks 4-unit deal for Louisiana

With one restaurant opening and operating in the Bayou State, in Lafayette, El Pollo Loco Inc. is set to expand its Louisiana footprint via a four-unit deal with Fuego Foods to develop in the southern part of the state. "We're thrilled to continue developing El Pollo Loco's presence in Louisiana...
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide

A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers

KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved

NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
Letters: Too many street projects are underway, yet incomplete in New Orleans

On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced she broke ground on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard roadwork to support local business. While the well-visioned purpose was to support local business, the timing is very poor. With all the uncompleted street projects going on and many taking over a year because of weather and a shortage of workers, it seems it was not thought out as completely as it should have been.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

