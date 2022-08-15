ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Home Run Inn recalls frozen pizza for possibly containing metal pieces

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pI3c_0hIBzXRR00

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has recalled over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product because it may be contaminated with “extraneous materials,” according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company discovered the potential problem with packages of its Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza after consumers reported that metal was found in the pizza, according to the notice posted by the FSIS.

The 33.5-oz packages of pizza were produced on June 6 and have a best-by date through December 2022. The affected products also have the establishment number “EST. 18498-A,” which is inside the USDA mark of inspection.

After being produced, the recalled product had been shipped to a distributor in Illinois before heading to retailers, according to the federal agency.

However, the notice did not disclose what retailers the product was shipped to.

To date, there haven’t been any reports of injuries or adverse reactions from consumers tied to the recalled products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB467_0hIBzXRR00
Consumers reported that metal was found in the pizza.
USDA

However, the agency said it is “concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or found at distributor and retail locations.”

Additionally, consumers with any concerns about an injury or illness are instructed to contact their health care provider.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Pizza#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Home Run Inn Frozen Foods#Premium Pizzeria Deluxe#Usda However
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy