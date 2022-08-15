Read full article on original website
Body found in Greenville's Parker Community
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue, after a body was found near the roadway in the Parker Community.
White Horse Rd. opens after stand-off concludes
A stand-off shut down White Horse and surrounding roads after gunshots were heard during a traffic stop.
Soteria opens new home for women out of prison near Wade Hampton Blvd.
Women getting out of prison will have a new place to call home thanks to Soteria’s reinstated women’s program that kicked off Aug. 11 with a ribbon cutting at the new home at 4 Woodland Lane, Greenville, just off Wade Hampton Boulevard. Soteria Community Development Corp., which owns...
Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
Two Upstate students hit by vehicles in 1st week of school
Just days into the start of the school year and two upstate students have been struck by vehicles, leaving one of those students with serious injuries.
4 Legged Friends : Emerson
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
A woman is dead following a traffic stop at a McDonald's in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at a McDonald's in Greenville County, according to Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis with Greenville County Coroner's Office. The woman is in her 20s and is believed to be from Georgia, Ellis said. According to Ellis,...
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett fielding multiple Power Five offers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the premiere athletes in the country are littered throughout the Upstate. To find the best of the best, look no further than at Greenville High. Oncoming junior receiver Mazeo Bennett has his pick of countless Power Five schools. “Man it’s been a blessing...
Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper donations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they are completely out of newspapers used to line their cages. The shelter is urgently in need of donations from the community. You can donate newspapers to the Greenville Humane Society at any time by dropping them in the blue...
Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
Greenville Restaurant Week is underway
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's annual Greenville Restaurant Week has kicked off. Starting Thursday through Aug. 28, restaurant goers can sip, wine and dine their way through Greenville's food scene at lower prices. This will be the first restaurant week in years with no...
Upstate addiction recovery program eyes major expansion in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate addiction recovery group is nearing a major expansion, allowing it to more than double the number of people it currently helps. Evans Training Center, a faith-based program for men in recovery, is preparing to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot facility off Highway 29 in Wellford.
Earthquake reported in Anderson Co.
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
Earthquake in Anderson County
