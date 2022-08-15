ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Lyndsay Powell Joins Coldwell Banker Caine In Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. — Coldwell Banker Caine recently welcomed Lyndsay Powell to its Spartanburg office as a residential agent. Lyndsay says that moving to the Upstate five years ago was the best decision she has ever made. She has loved being closer to her family and building deep relationships within the community. She feels that in moving to the Upstate, she has found her forever home.
