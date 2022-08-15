Read full article on original website
82 Charlie
3d ago
I know this is a law tho the neighbor must really hate the Prices , petty at most .
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
Driver connected to 2 shootings on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia now in custody, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a driver wanted for shooting a man and firing into another car on the same interstate. The first shooting happened on Interstate 85 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported the second shooting around 7:56 a.m. on the same interstate.
Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
ABC 33/40 News
US Marshal's Task Force searching for Alabama man charged with murder
The Montgomery Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III. Hollon III, 34, is wanted for the charge of murder. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 195 pounds. Hollon III has a substance abuse addiction and has been...
WRBL investigation: Second Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner
COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — For the second time in a week, a WRBL investigation has found a Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner. First, it was Curtis Lee Fletcher, who was ordered released by a judge on July 29 and he was not freed until Aug. 15 – 18 extra […]
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
GBI responds to backlog in autopsies directly affecting Muscogee County
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus has seen an uptick in violent crime over the last few weeks including several deadly shootings. Closure and justice for the victims is a long process made even longer by delays at the state crime lab in Atlanta. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan describes the recent timeline he has seen […]
Man spends 18 extra days in Muscogee County jail despite being ordered for release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
WTVM
GBI arrests Marion Co. man for operating chop shop
MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Marion County man for operating a chop shop. 45-year-old Jose Mezquite Ramirez was arrested on the following charges:. Operating a chop shop. Three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
East Alabama man charged with inappropriately touching young teen girl multiple times
An east Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young teen multiple times over the past year. James Herman Pippen, 53, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds. He was arrested Tuesday. The investigation began in July...
Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows
An Alabama legislator and his wife, also an elected officials, are facing court charges over their wandering cows.
Harris County Clerk of Superior Court receives Stetson F Bennett Superior Court Clerk of the Year Award
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County’s Superior Court Clerk has been honored. According to a news release, on April 27, 2022, Stacy K. Haralson, Harris County Clerk of Superior Court, received the Stetson F Bennett Superior Court Clerk of the Year Award for 2021. The award is given by the Superior Court Clerks Association […]
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
WSFA
Missing Montgomery man found safe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe and unharmed. Chett In, 49, was reported missing Monday by his caregiver after he vanished from his home on Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road.
WTVM
3 LaGrange officers placed on leave after officer involved shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Things are quiet on this street in LaGrange now, but Wednesday things were much different. “Officers were dispatched to 105 Moore’s hill in reference to someone with a weapon, while they were in route, the officers received more information that the male subject Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife Latisha Saffold by knifepoint,” says Lt. Eric Lohr of the LaGrange Police Department.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Columbus park shooting, ruled self defense
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The district attorney’s office has decided to end its prosecution of the suspect in a case involving a deadly shooting at a Columbus park in August 2021. After review, the shooting has been determined to be self-defense, according to a court document released on Aug. 17, 2022. Iverson Gilyard Young, 20, […]
