Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs youth group leader sentenced for attempted coercion, enticement of a minor

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A church youth group leader was sentenced Thursday in federal court Thursday in federal court for engaging in a sexualized relationship with a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. In February, a jury convicted Johnson of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Court records indicated that, on Aug. 15, 2020, the victim’s mother discovered numerous sexually explicit texts, memes and images sent to her child by Johnson and confronted him. Both parents contacted law enforcement and turned their child’s phone over to police. Examination of the phone revealed thousands of messages exchanged between Johnson and the victim, dating back to March 2019, according to court records.

During the trial, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said that prosecutors contended that Johnson engaged in a sexualized relationship using text messages when the victim was 11, 12 and 13-years-old. The prosecutor argued that the defendant groomed the victim, first gaining the victim’s trust and friendship. He regularly encouraged the victim and called the victim a “stud,” a “sexy beast” and made sexual references and jokes.

Then the sexualized relationship increasingly involved the exchange of memes and comments with references to oral sex, penises, ejaculation and more. Johnson eventually told the victim about sexual experiences that Johnson had taken part in. The victim testified that at first, he felt the texts and memes were jokes, but he became more uncomfortable as Johnson began routinely making comments about the victim’s penis and physical appearance. Johnson also implied that he was sexually attracted to the victim.

Johnson also repeatedly asked the minor to send pictures of his penis (”nudes”). The defendant further suggested in messages that he could give the victim oral sex or vice versa. A few days before the victim’s parents discovered the texts, Johnson sent the victim of a selfie of himself with a banana in his mouth, simulating oral sex. During the texting exchange, Johnson asked the victim if he “could handle it.”

The victim also testified that he believed Johnson would have acted on his requests if the victim had complied.

At trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery Gallant said that Johnson “wrapped himself in a cloak of authority” and took advantage of the victim’s trust. Gallant also said that mentors set age-appropriate boundaries with children. Instead, Johnson, a man in his forties, repeatedly crossed those boundaries by sending a “cesspool of memes and messages” that degraded and sexualized a vulnerable boy.

KRMG

KRMG

