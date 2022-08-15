UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, after the invasion of Ukraine accelerated rises in energy and fuel bills.The ONS said this resulted in a 4.1% drop in regular pay for employees once CPI inflation is taken...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO