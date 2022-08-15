Read full article on original website
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Bank of America CEO blasts Biden's recession gaslighting because hard-hit Americans FEEL like they're living through a downturn - as number of 401k millionaires slumps by 29%
The CEO of Bank of America said the recent debate over whether the U.S. economy is technically in a recession or not is missing the point, condemning the Biden administration for arguing over semantics and failing to comprehend the real pressures people felt. Brian Moynihan, head of the bank -...
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites
Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...
US stocks slump as grim China data stokes global economic growth worries
US stocks fell Monday as investors assess downbeat data from China. China's central bank cut two interest rates in a bid to bolster liquidity. Reports of slower growth at China's factories and retail sales drove down oil prices. US stocks dropped Monday as China printed lower-than-expected economic data and unexpected...
The 2024 Recession
Many economists believe that the U.S. will enter a recession next year. Several think it has already started. One debate about the downturn is how long it will last. Will it be two or three quarters? Alternatively, will it be two or three years? Larry Summers, economist, former Treasury Secretary, and a past president of […]
ValueWalk
Why Is The U.S. Dollar So Strong And Where Does It Go From Here?
While 2022 was extremely challenging for the majority of financial markets and assets, the same could not be said for the U.S. dollar, which has been steadily strengthening over recent months against other currencies. The dollar index (DXY) is up almost 11% since the start of the year after hitting...
Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation
UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, after the invasion of Ukraine accelerated rises in energy and fuel bills.The ONS said this resulted in a 4.1% drop in regular pay for employees once CPI inflation is taken...
US News and World Report
Report: U.S. Economy Slowing, Could Face Recession by End of Year
The U.S. economy is facing increasing weakness that could bring a recession before the end of the year, the Conference Board warned on Thursday. The business organization’s forward-looking index of leading indicators fell by 0.4% in July on top of a 0.7% drop in June and has now declined for five consecutive months.
Euro zone Q2 growth revised down slightly, employment rises
BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth was slightly less robust in the second quarter than forecast but still strong, and employment rose again, revised data from the European statistics office showed on Wednesday.
China’s economy slows unexpectedly as Covid outbreaks and property crisis bite
China’s economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets by cutting key lending rates to revive demand. July’s industrial output grew 3.8% from a year earlier, slightly down from 3.9% in...
How was life in the UK in 1982 – the last time inflation was this high?
Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation reached 10.1% last month.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to estimates.Here is what was happening in the country in 1982:– EconomyThe unemployment rate stood at 10.4%, the highest it had been for 50 years, with three million (one in eight) people out of work.The basic rate of income tax was 30%, while the standard rate of VAT was 15%.– PoliticsMargaret Thatcher’s priorities in the early 1980s included tackling inflation, aiming to reduce the amount of money in circulation by cutting spending and raising...
ValueWalk
Truss’s ‘War Of Independence’ Over Bank Of England Will Spook Markets
Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become the next UK Prime Minister, hints that the Bank of England’s independence is under threat will spook markets, warns the CEO of one of the world’s leading financial advisory organizations. The warning from Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Wave Off Recession Worries
Stocks posted solid gains for a second straight day on Thursday, even as preliminary data showed the U.S. economy contracted 0.9% in the second quarter. The latest report from the Commerce Department marks back-to-back quarterly declines in gross domestic product (GDP), and sparked a whirlwind of recession chatter on Wall Street.
Europe's gas crisis means its chance of recession is twice as high as for the US, Goldman Sachs warns
There's a 60% chance that Europe will slip into recession within 12 months, according to Goldman Sachs. The continent is suffering an energy crisis with Russia choking off key gas supplies. That's fuelling inflation - making an economic downturn much more likely, strategists said. Goldman Sachs strategists believe Europe's chances...
Cost of living crisis: Wages plunge at record pace as bills soar
Real wages fell at a record rate between April and June as Britain’s cost of living crisis took hold and inflation slashed the value of workers’ pay, official figures show.When the effect of rising prices is taken into account, pay including bonuses declined 2.5 per cent in the latest quarter compared to a year earlier. Regular pay dropped 3 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.Wages increased in cash terms but have been dwarfed by soaring costs for gas, electricity, fuel, food and other goods which have pushed the overall inflation rate to 9.4 per cent.Private sector workers...
A rise in wages should be good news, but in real terms, this is historically pitiful
First the good news – nominal wages grew faster in the past year than they have since 2014. Now the bad news – because of inflation, your ability to buy things with your wage fell by more in the past 12 months than it has since the Bureau of Statistics began measuring wages growth in 1997.
Biggest jump in cost of living in decades expected with latest inflation figures
Experts are predicting the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades, with figures released on Wednesday expected to show inflation soaring across the board.Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will likely reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics, as diesel and petrol prices rose across the country.The official figures are released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) at 7am on Wednesday.It would be the highest figure since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.An inflation figure usually used to determine annual rises in some train fares...
