What's The Pettiest Thing You've Done After A Breakup?

By Syd Robinson
 5 days ago

Listen, breakups are hard. A lot of us have several under our belts — and some of us even have some petty lil' retaliation stories to go with 'em.

Are you one of the ones who does? If so, we wanna hear about it.

Maybe you waited until 15 minutes before the new season of Game of Thrones started to change the password on your HBO account that you knew your ex was still using.

Or, maybe you found photo evidence that they had been cheating on you, so you compiled all the pics in a folder on their computer and labeled it "FUCK YOU."

Or, perhaps you found out they hooked up with your best friend, so you invited them both to go hiking about an hour away (you drove), and as soon as you got to the trails, you 'forgot' your sweater in the car, went back to get it, and just drove home and never spoke to either of them again.

If you have a petty breakup story, please share it with us in the comments below or in this anonymous form . The absolute ✨PETTIEST✨ ones may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!

