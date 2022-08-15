ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point Closed to bathing

Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach remains closed. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal...
ROCKY POINT, NY
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing 8-17-22

The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
ISLIP, NY
Covid-19 Case Update August 17, 2022

4,978 COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,079,816 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 397 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 26.8 cases per 100k; 29.4 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests)
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

