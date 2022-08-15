ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Dallas Mavericks signing McKinley Wright IV to training camp deal

By Jack Carlough
Following a rookie season spent mostly in the G League , McKinley Wright IV is reportedly not returning for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Instead, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Colorado men’s basketball great is going to Dallas on a training camp deal.

Wright appeared in just five NBA games last season but in the G League, he averaged 19.1 points and 7.7 assists in 18 games for the Iowa Wolves.

The Mavericks are coming off a run to the Western Conference Finals, led in part by fellow former Buff Spencer Dinwiddie . If Wright can impress in training camp and make the roster, Dallas’ backcourt could be fun to watch for Buffs fans.

