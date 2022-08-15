Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
sdpb.org
Industry support for new meatpacking plant that needs Sioux Falls approval
A new meatpacking plant planned for Sioux Falls has regional hog farmers excited because of anticipated increases in demand for their product. The $500 million dollar project is proposed for a 170-acre tract on the northeastern side of the city. But a November ballot measure allows Sioux Falls voters to...
KELOLAND TV
Power line down on construction equipment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.
dakotanewsnow.com
First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate crash in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in northeast Sioux Falls. It happened near Interstate 2-29 and Benson Road. Traffic was blocked for some time. We are still waiting to hear from authorities, but it appears a semi and motorcycle were involved.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now is bringing you a developing story. Very few details have been released on the incident near the I-90/Highway 38 intersection between Hartford and Sioux Falls. Several...
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
KELOLAND TV
Showers tonight-tomorrow; cool weekend: Storm Center PM Update –Thursday, August 18
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — A low pressure system spinning through North Dakota dragged some clouds through Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor this morning. Behind that band, skies quickly turned sunny, and should stay that way until clouds start to develop late afternoon. Temperatures are near-normal for this time of year.
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls
Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?
The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
KELOLAND TV
Scattered rain chances increasing East River next 48 hours
It’s another nice summer morning in KELOLAND. The rays of sunshine sure looked nice on our Parker LIVE CAM before 7am. Scattered rain developed in the Rapid City areas yesterday and some overnight rain filled in across portions of eastern ND. There is a marginal risk of severe weather...
KELOLAND TV
Another shot of rain showers Thursday-Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 16
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After yesterday’s showers – and drenching in the drought-stricken Yankton and Vermillion areas – we’re enjoying a pleasant, autumn-ish day. Temperatures remain near or slightly cooler than normal East River, while it is much warmer in western South Dakota. There has been a band of cloud cover in central South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
Emergency crews respond to Sioux Steel construction site
Emergency crews have been called to an area near the Sioux Steel site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.
sdpb.org
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
KELOLAND TV
Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days
There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
