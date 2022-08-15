Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
KELOLAND TV
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg superintendent concerned over civics standards
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — South Dakota school administrators are starting to speak out against the proposed changes to social studies standards announced this week by the Department of Education. The draft standards, created by a 15-member commission, include a stated goal that history and civics instructions should be free from political agendas and activism. But the superintendent of South Dakota’s third-largest district has concerns about the standard’s effects on both students and teachers.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Media Group to launch 4 p.m. newscast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will launch KELOLAND News First@4 beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information from the region’s leading news organization. Anchoring KELOLAND News First@4 will be veteran journalists Don Jorgensen and Kelli...
KELOLAND TV
Power line down on construction equipment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.
dakotanewsnow.com
First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
KELOLAND TV
Shorter days are coming into their own
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
KELOLAND TV
United Childcare and Preschool closing September 30
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty children will need to find a new child care and preschool provider. United Childcare and Preschool, an independent charity that operates under a memorandum of understanding at Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches, announced it will end all service operations on September 30. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1970, will then start a formal dissolution.
KCRG.com
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
KELOLAND TV
New haircuts give students confidence boost
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-school events have been happening all over the state, but this weekend a unique one will take place in downtown Sioux Falls. 5 Star Cutz N Salon wants to make sure students not only have the supplies they need to return to class but the style too.
KELOLAND TV
FEMA has new strategy to engage Native American tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes facing climate change-related disasters. The agency announced plans to include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate crash in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in northeast Sioux Falls. It happened near Interstate 2-29 and Benson Road. Traffic was blocked for some time. We are still waiting to hear from authorities, but it appears a semi and motorcycle were involved.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted teen; motorcycle pursuit; Wessington Springs man sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are looking for a teenager from Sioux Falls in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting. A Wessington Springs...
sdpb.org
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Foundation received gifts totaling $46 Million in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Foundation recieved many generous donations in 2022. After Avera’s numerous hospital foundations and central foundation unified into one Avera Foundation in 2020. The Foundation received $46 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, which is more than double its average of $17.7 Million for the years 2016-2020.
