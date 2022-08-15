ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
Community Impact Austin

Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash now open in northern Round Rock

Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. Wash 'N Roll offers hands-on car washes, free vacuums, a mat cleaning machine and various cleaners for drivers to use on their vehicles. 512-379-7550. www.washroll.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Euphoria CBD now open on University Blvd. in Round Rock

Urban Euphoria offers CBD products as well as health and wellness products in its storefront. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Urban Euphoria CBD opened in a former State Farm insurance office at 581 University Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, on June 2. Urban Euphoria offers CBD products as well as health and wellness products in its storefront. 512-394-5777. www.urbaneuphoriacbd.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open

Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings

Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data

Check out the following data on Georgetown ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by 1,048 students. Although Georgetown ISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,700 to $53,000 for the upcoming year, the district’s average teacher salary trails behind the state’s.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pollos Asados El Norteno opens Hutto location

Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck in Austin. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Mexican restaurant Pollos Asados El Norteno opened a location at 133 E. Front St., Ste. 500, Hutto, in late July. The restaurant's menu includes an array of authentic Mexican food, such as gorditas, tortas and its signature roasted chicken. Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck, but it has since opened brick-and-mortar restaurants in Austin and Hutto. 512-642-6180. www.pollosasadoselnorteno.com.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new Alo store

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD approves contract for custodial services

The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education. (Courtesy SSC Services for Education) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education to outsource custodial services at all GISD elementary school campuses at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
Community Impact Austin

School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway

The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

JAMS Music aims to keep rock ‘n’ roll alive in San Marcos

JAMS Music owner Ace Pepper stands in front of some of the guitars and amplifiers for sale in the guitar room. After JAMS Music owner Ace Pepper was forced to move out of the Aquarena Springs space he was running a guitar shop in last year, he said he contemplated whether he would reopen elsewhere. In May 2021, a blessing in the form of a three-room space on the Square presented itself to him, and he was back in business.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD earns 'B' in state accountability ratings

Texas Education Agency accountability ratings show Round Rock ISD is at a prepandemic level of academic achievement. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD earned a "B" rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received a "B" from the TEA for the 2018-19 school year—scoring an 89—and an "A" for the 2017-18 school year, scoring a 90.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

