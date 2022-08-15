Read full article on original website
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash now open in northern Round Rock
Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. Wash 'N Roll offers hands-on car washes, free vacuums, a mat cleaning machine and various cleaners for drivers to use on their vehicles. 512-379-7550. www.washroll.com.
Education in Austin: TEA revives school ratings & Austin ISD considers bond measures
The Texas Education Agency eliminated D and F rankings for the 2021-22 school year, instead deeming these schools "not rated." This gives schools some extra time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. (Courtesy Texas Education Agency) The Aug. 19 episode of the Austin Breakdown focuses on education in...
Urban Euphoria CBD now open on University Blvd. in Round Rock
Urban Euphoria offers CBD products as well as health and wellness products in its storefront. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Urban Euphoria CBD opened in a former State Farm insurance office at 581 University Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, on June 2. Urban Euphoria offers CBD products as well as health and wellness products in its storefront. 512-394-5777. www.urbaneuphoriacbd.com.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs earn B scores in 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs each earned a rating of B from the Texas Education Agency in the agency's 2022 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. Both districts...
Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open
Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
Lake Travis ISD to hold $703 million bond election in November
The full presentation from the Aug. 17 meeting will be posted on the district's website Aug. 18. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Travis ISD residents will vote on whether to approve about $703 million worth of bonds in November following action taken at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The...
Austin Pets Alive to host Caturday at Domain Northside Aug. 20
Austin Pets Alive, a local nonprofit animal shelter, will host an adoption event for vetted, spayed or neutered cats and kittens Aug. 20 across from Flower Child restaurant, 11700 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 162, Austin, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Austin Pets Alive, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal shelter dedicated to providing...
Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data
Check out the following data on Georgetown ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by 1,048 students. Although Georgetown ISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,700 to $53,000 for the upcoming year, the district’s average teacher salary trails behind the state’s.
Vandry Brazilian Jiu Jitsu moves to Anderson Mill Road in Northwest Austin
Vandry Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a martial arts training center, 9514 Anderson Mill Road, is owned by husband-wife team Chandra and William Vandry. (Photos courtesy William Vandry/Vandry Jiu Jitsu) Vandry Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a martial arts training center, relocated to 9514 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, from a previous location at Oak...
Pollos Asados El Norteno opens Hutto location
Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck in Austin. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Mexican restaurant Pollos Asados El Norteno opened a location at 133 E. Front St., Ste. 500, Hutto, in late July. The restaurant's menu includes an array of authentic Mexican food, such as gorditas, tortas and its signature roasted chicken. Pollos Asados El Norteno started as a food truck, but it has since opened brick-and-mortar restaurants in Austin and Hutto. 512-642-6180. www.pollosasadoselnorteno.com.
Williamson County to pay $25M on top of regular payment for bond debt
The additional $25 million payment to offset bond debt will save $12 million in interest over the life of the bond, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey said at the Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 17 at 710 Main St., Georgetown. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new Alo store
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs and Southwest Austin, including new market with restaurants, bars
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Clean Juice: 6611 S. MoPac, Ste. 600, Austin. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Estimated cost: $300,000. Timeline: Oct. 10-Dec. 31. Scope of work: tenant improvement consisting...
Georgetown ISD approves contract for custodial services
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education. (Courtesy SSC Services for Education) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education to outsource custodial services at all GISD elementary school campuses at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway
The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
JAMS Music aims to keep rock ‘n’ roll alive in San Marcos
JAMS Music owner Ace Pepper stands in front of some of the guitars and amplifiers for sale in the guitar room. After JAMS Music owner Ace Pepper was forced to move out of the Aquarena Springs space he was running a guitar shop in last year, he said he contemplated whether he would reopen elsewhere. In May 2021, a blessing in the form of a three-room space on the Square presented itself to him, and he was back in business.
Round Rock ISD earns 'B' in state accountability ratings
Texas Education Agency accountability ratings show Round Rock ISD is at a prepandemic level of academic achievement. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD earned a "B" rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received a "B" from the TEA for the 2018-19 school year—scoring an 89—and an "A" for the 2017-18 school year, scoring a 90.
Important upcoming Dripping Springs City Council dates
Dripping Springs City Council is likely to vote on the tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year in September. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Dripping Springs City Council is scheduled to vote on the adoption of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget Sept. 20. If passed, the budget would go into effect Oct. 1.
