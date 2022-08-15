The lack of rain and dry conditions throughout the last few months has led Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth to a disaster declaration for the county. “Grimes County has not had significant rainfall for an extended period of time, creating hot, dry conditions, that pose a threat of large, fast moving wildfires, which have the potential to destroy lives, and property,” said Fauth, reading the declaration. “The current Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), an index maintained by Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service, which is used to determine fire potential, shows a value of 706 for Grimes County. This indicates the county is in severe drought, and at increased risk of wildfire occurrence.”

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO