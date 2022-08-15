ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Grimes County issues Declaration of Disaster amidst severe drought conditions

The lack of rain and dry conditions throughout the last few months has led Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth to a disaster declaration for the county. “Grimes County has not had significant rainfall for an extended period of time, creating hot, dry conditions, that pose a threat of large, fast moving wildfires, which have the potential to destroy lives, and property,” said Fauth, reading the declaration. “The current Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), an index maintained by Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service, which is used to determine fire potential, shows a value of 706 for Grimes County. This indicates the county is in severe drought, and at increased risk of wildfire occurrence.”
