royalexaminer.com
Kwon’s Champion School in Front Royal announces second-degree black belt achievements
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, two Front Royal, Virginia natives achieved their second-degree black belts in mixed martial arts self-defense worldwide. Pearl W. Nickens Jr., age 69, and Aries W. Nickens Bolanos, age 13, attend Kwon’s Champion School in Front Royal. They study mixed martial arts under World Grandmaster H.Y. Kwon. Pearl and Aries have been studying mixed martial arts for over six years and have exceeded many expectations.
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August
Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
royalexaminer.com
Paul Jonathan Weaver (1962 – 2022)
Paul Jonathan Weaver, aka “Th Weave,” 60, of Front Royal passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home in the arms of his loving wife, surrounded by his daughters. Paul was a wonderful husband, father, Pops, and brother to all of his family. He was a good friend and mentor to several kids throughout his life. Paul never met a stranger and had the gift of listening to people as well. Playing guitar, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends gave him great joy in life. His faith in God gave him the strength to endure the battle he fought with cancer. Now he is healed forever!
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
royalexaminer.com
National Dog Day to be celebrated Friday, August 26th
On August 26, 2022, approved adopters can adopt a dog for just $26 at the Winchester SPCA Adoption Center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, between 10am and 5pm. Whether mixed or purebred, embrace the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe, and abuse-free life. They all give us companionship, keep us safe, and aid those in need. They keep us healthy, both physically and mentally.
royalexaminer.com
Open House at Bel Air in Front Royal
On Sunday, May 29th, the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area (VPHA), based in Middleburg, Loudoun County, conducted an open house of the Bel Air property in Front Royal at the invitation of the LeHew family, the current owners of the property. Travis Shaw, VPHA Director of Education, introduced Bel Air owner Jeff LeHew, who welcomed the attending guests to his home. The featured speaker of the event was Dr. Elizabeth Baer, editor of the diary of Lucy Buck. Lucy and her family lived at Bel Air during the War Between the States, 1861-1865, and hosted General Robert E. Lee when he brought the Army of Northern Virginia through Warren County in late July 1863, following the Confederate defeat at Gettysburg, Pa.
Funeral home suspension: neglected body, homeless presence and ‘altered’ behavior
A West Virginia funeral home is being suspended following allegations of abuse of a corpse, homeless people living on site and the arrest of the operator in an “altered mental state.”. Hunter Anderson Funeral Home of Berkeley Springs was suspended this week by the state’s licensing board. The...
royalexaminer.com
Town Council and Planning Commission updated on Comp Plan at joint meeting
Preserve Downtown and Create more of what we Love. Enhance Safe Mobility and Choice. The next step in the process is to gather input from the planning commission and town council, as well as planning staff and the public, then create a final plan that will be presented to the public in an “open house” meeting.
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
royalexaminer.com
Patriot grave marking ceremony with Sons of the American Revolution
Wallace was a patriot from Stafford County. He enlisted with his twin brother, Thomas. They participated at the Valley Forge encampment as well as other battles and campaigns for the duration of the Revolutionary War. The ceremony was co-sponsored by the Colonel Fielding Lewis (CFL) SAR Chapter and the Falls...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case
Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
wina.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
theriver953.com
Front Royal beautifies South Street with plants
On Saturday Aug. 13th members of the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards, Anti-Litter Council, Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee and volunteers planted trees and shrubs along South Street. According to the emailed news release funding for the project was made available by the Beautification of Front Royal Committee. The idea...
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school
BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Manager search continues
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The search for the next Harrisonburg city manager continues after former City Manager Eric Campbell resigned at the end of 2021. Michael Parks, the Director of Communications for Harrisonburg, said the search went to a halt earlier in the summer with the resignation of city council member George Hirschmann.
WUSA
Shooter in Fairfax County identified by police
52-year-old Paul Malone of Alexandria. Police say Malone and the victim got into an argument. Then he allegedly shot the other man multiple times and ran away.
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
wsvaonline.com
Page County solar farm proposal pulled
It appears that one of the proposed solar farms in Page County will not take place. According to a post yesterday on the county’s Facebook page, Urban Grid has withdrawn their special use permit application for Cape Solar. The Richmond-based company submitted an application several years ago for a...
