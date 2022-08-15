ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWnzh_0hIBvMPC00

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday.

The woman received services in a salon on St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 and refused to pay, according to police. When a 59-year-old worker prevented her from leaving, she punched him in the head multiple times, authorities said.

Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief

The suspect took off, leaving the victim with swelling and bruising to his face. He was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment, where he was last reported by officials to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 28

Tanya Jones
3d ago

this is why I pick what I want out ask the price and pay before they start, I don't like problems and no matter who they are they work hard just like any other and I respect that.

Reply
8
Live Life
3d ago

They think everything is for free sorry not your nails if you can’t afford it do without

Reply(2)
6
Lisa Joy
3d ago

nail salon throughout manhattan. I find must if them to have nasty attitudes with their broken English..I have been in six and heard the way they speak to women who are there for pedi and medi.im sure it was the way be was speaking to her made her clock him.

Reply(6)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabcradio.com

Arrest Made in Brutal Unprovoked Attack Outside Bronx Restaurant

NEW YORK (77WABC) — A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged 55-year-old Bui Van Phu with attempted murder in connection with an unprovoked attack in front of...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
WOLB 1010AM

NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nail Salon#Crown Heights#Violent Crime#St John S Place#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Third NYC teen hate crime suspect arrested in Queens bus attack

A third teenage suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged hate attack on a 57-year-old white woman riding a bus in Queens in July. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Wednesday announced hate crime and other charges against Jahnaiya Williams, 19, of Jamaica, New York, for her role in the July 9 attack.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested in unprovoked Bronx sucker-punch

The NYPD says they have arrested 55-year-old Bui Van Phu, the man allegedly seen in a brutal, shocking attack in the Bronx last week. Video allegedly shows Phu approach a man from behind before suddenly punching the victim in the side of the face, knocking the victim to the ground.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street

NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

FDNY EMT charged with stealing credit card from patient during hospital transport

Cops have arrested an FDNY EMT caught on video swiping a credit card from a Queens patient he was transporting to the hospital, police said Wednesday. EMT Robert Marshall, 29, allegedly used the stolen card to rack up $800 in purchases before he was arrested Tuesday for grand larceny. The first responder was taking the woman to a Queens hospital on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video pocketing ...
QUEENS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy