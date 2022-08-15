ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt ranked No. 17 in Associated Press preseason college football poll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UVZZ_0hIBvLWT00

Return of the Backyard Brawl officially sold out 00:23

(AP/KDKA) — With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes and 1,566 points in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released on Monday.

Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes (1,506 points) from the media panel and defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes (1,455 points). Clemson is No. 4. Notre Dame rounds out the top five, setting up a tantalizing opener at Ohio State on Sept. 3.

Texas A&M, which finished last season unranked despite handing Alabama its only regular-season loss, starts this season No. 6.

Defending Pac-12 champion Utah is seventh, the best preseason ranking in school history. Defending Big Ten champion Michigan is No. 8 after making the playoff for the first time last season.

No. 9 Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 school, one spot ahead of defending league champion Baylor, while No. 17 Pitt is in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2010.

For the Panthers, it is more national recognition after a 2021 season to remember. The Panthers enter the season as defending ACC Champions and first hit the field on Sept. 1 when they host West Virginia in the return of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium.

