Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert

By Madeline Bartos
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday.

According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020.

The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement.

There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said.

Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.

