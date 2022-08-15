North Charleston woman convicted of burglarizing evacuated home during Hurricane Florence

Prince's Towing, LLC 843-553-3464/ 843-761-7201 SEARCHING FOR VEHICLE OWNER! Prince's Towing, LLC is looking for the owner of a red ATV, that was picked up by the North Charleston Police Dept on July 4, 2022 at 15:35. Police custody form has a Jesse Gregory as the vehicle's owner, but the vehicle is a total burn. Owner has not been able to be contacted. If this is your vehicle and you can provide proof of ownership as well as a valid ID, please contact Prince's Towing at (843) 553-3464 or (843) 761-7201. N Charleston Police case number can be provided. AD# 2017751.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO