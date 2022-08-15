North Charleston woman convicted of burglarizing evacuated home during Hurricane Florence

Read full article on original website
live5news.com
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
live5news.com
Father of missing woman arrested, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
The Post and Courier
2nd teen charged in fatal shooting at Bridgeview apartments
A second teenager has been arrested in a woman's fatal shooting last week at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. The 16-year-old boy was held Aug. 18 at the Charleston County jail on charges of murder and armed robbery, Charleston police Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said. His arrest comes the day after another boy, age 15, was arrested on the same charges in the killing of Jasmine Benjamin.
counton2.com
Charleston PD makes arrest, locates car in missing woman investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island. On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant...
live5news.com
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
The Post and Courier
Pair arrested in Summerville homicide
A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
The Post and Courier
2 people arrested after woman found dead in Jedburg house
Two people are charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her bedroom Aug. 17 at a house in the Jedburg area of Dorchester County. Katherine Alisha Mizell and Walter William Cook were arrested early Aug. 18 on murder charges and booked into Dorchester County jail. A magistrate denied them bail after an afternoon court hearing.
live5news.com
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
The Post and Courier
Charleston teen charged in slaying at Bridgeview Apartments
A 15-year-old boy faces murder and armed robbery charges in a woman's fatal shooting at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. Charleston police found Jasmine Benjamin, 31, around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in a breezeway at the apartments on North Romney Street. The Summerville woman died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.
abcnews4.com
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
The Post and Courier
General Notices - Red ATV
Prince's Towing, LLC 843-553-3464/ 843-761-7201 SEARCHING FOR VEHICLE OWNER! Prince's Towing, LLC is looking for the owner of a red ATV, that was picked up by the North Charleston Police Dept on July 4, 2022 at 15:35. Police custody form has a Jesse Gregory as the vehicle's owner, but the vehicle is a total burn. Owner has not been able to be contacted. If this is your vehicle and you can provide proof of ownership as well as a valid ID, please contact Prince's Towing at (843) 553-3464 or (843) 761-7201. N Charleston Police case number can be provided. AD# 2017751.
The Post and Courier
2nd teen in custody after slain man's body found in burning shed in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — Another teen has been charged in the slaying of a man whose charred body was found last month in a burning shed. Cooper Lee Hawkins was charged Aug. 11 with murder in the killing of Rayvonta Deas. He is being held without bail at the Berkeley County jail.
Police searching for missing woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police need your help in locating a missing woman last seen on James Island. Police are looking for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on August 12. CPD said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with state license tag 7714QJ. Authorities are asking the public […]
Police arrest man after stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the K&D Mart off Remount Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a disturbance. When police arrived, they found a […]
live5news.com
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday morning stabbing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a 51-year-old man injured, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. At approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to K&D Mart, located at 1639 Remount Rd., for reports of a stabbing.
live5news.com
Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week. Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller...
live5news.com
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood. Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records. Police say they were patrolling the...
Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
