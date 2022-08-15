Read full article on original website
The Game Called Out By Battle Rapper For "Desperately Begging For Eminem's Attention"
With an album that comes in at 30 songs, there is much to dissect in The Game's Drillmatic. However, his 10-minute diss track to Eminem—"The Black Slim Shady—has come under fire as people have chastised Game over targeting the Detroit hitmaker. The Game has been poking the bear for some time by commenting on Em's daughter's photo and mentioning him in interviews, and he decided to attempt to kick off some diss track beef by dropping "The Black Slim Shady."
DJ Khaled Brags About Utilizing Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, & Future Collabs Against Naysayers
This week, DJ Khaled is receiving full attention from the masses now that his Drink Champs episode is being teased. The megaproducer is the latest to sit down with the REVOLT series and discuss all things related to his expansive career. With his album, God Did, on the horizon, Khaled is catching up with Noreaga and DJ EFN for what looks to be an entertaining conversation.
T.I. Reacts To Story About Him Punching The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
It's always wild to see hip-hop and EDM cross over but rarely does it result in an altercation, though. That's exactly what happened when Drew Taggart of dance duo The Chainsmokers tried to kiss T.I. on the cheek, to which the rapper responded with a swing at the 32-year-old producer and singer. The Atlanta trap pioneer, who was recently honored with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen award for his community work, later clarified in a video that it was just an incident and that there's no real beef with The Chainsmokers, even sharing some of the good times they had that night.
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
D.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor
With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
R. Kelly's Fiancée Doubles Down On Pregnancy Claims After Lawyer Calls Her "Insane"
R. Kelly's fiancée is doubling down on claims that she's pregnant with the imprisoned singer's child. Last week, Joycelyn Savage revealed in an excerpt from her tell-all book, Love & Joy Of Robert, that she is carrying his child. "Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was...
Fat Joe Apologizes To Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti's interview on Drink Champs sparked plenty of reactions across the internet. Though the interview was conducted in the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story on BET, Gotti spilled the tea on his relationship with Ashanti, which was arguably the biggest takeaway from the interview. Ja Rule chimed in on the matter, as well as Fat Joe.
Tristan Thompson Is Paying Child Support To Maralee Nichols: Report
Tristan Thompson has been paying child support to Maralee Nichols amid their ongoing family court dispute, according to a new report from Page Six. The outlet claims that a legal letter sent on Wednesday reveals that the NBA star “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears, Calls Kevin Federline A "Coward"
The saga of Britney vs. K-Fed continues. The 40-year-old pop star has been targeted by her ex-husband Kevin Federline on social media, who has criticized her nude picture posts and exposed a video of an argument with her sons. Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to show support for Britney amid these attacks, as she clearly showed on an Amp Livestream last Tuesday.
"Friday" Actress Angela Means Recalls Cruelty She Received Over "Felicia" Role
Her role in Friday has gone down in cinematic history, but Angela Means tearfully recalled the reaction she received from the public. Friday is a classic film that starred Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, and in it, Means portrayed the role of Felicia. She may not have had much screentime, but the part was well-remembered by viewers and the phrase "Bye Felicia" has even become a pop culture staple for people who haven't even seen the film.
Hitmaka Revisits Memories With DMX, Remembers When He Slept Outside Next To His Benz
The history of DMX runs deep, and often, his collaborators come forward with untold stories. The world lost an incredible talent when DMX passed away last year, and his memory is forever etched into music history as his catalog still brings joy to his millions of fans worldwide. It was known that throughout his life, X struggled with addiction as he often faced his innermost demons, but his kind-hearted nature made him a respected Hip Hop icon that continues to be celebrated by his peers.
Tiffany Haddish Used "Girls Trip" Check To Pay Off House Because She Feared Being Homeless Again
Unlike some of her Hollywood peers, Tiffany Haddish is a self-made woman. She endured tragedies and abuses as a child, often forced into situations that made her grow up far before her time, but she was able to use comedy as a healer. With supporters by her side, Haddish pushed forward in her career, and even when finances were tight, she had a plan for building wealth that would last for generations.
Mike Tyson Addresses Viral 2003 Clip Of Him "Manhandling" Juelz Santana
Mike Tyson's finally addressed the viral clip where he "manhandled" Juelz Santana during a photo op with Dipset. On the latest episode of Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer was joined by Juelz Santana where they discussed everything from prison time to the origins of his and Lil Wayne's I Can't Feel My Face mixtape.
