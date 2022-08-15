For most food retail companies, food safety and loss prevention are not connected within their organizational hierarchy. Food safety typically reports to the risk or compliance department, while loss prevention programs are run by operations, legal or HR teams. They are separated because their key metrics and objectives appear to conflict. On the food safety side, the goal is to deliver the safest, highest-quality products possible. It incentivizes overcautious decisions, which sometimes lead to the unnecessary waste of thousands of pounds of food. On the loss prevention side, the main objective is to identify any loss of margin as part of the larger total retail loss programs. Loss prevention professionals need solutions that help them make informed decisions to save money and reduce waste.

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO