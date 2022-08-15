ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scrubs Magazine

Nursing Quiz to Test Your Medical Skills

Nurses are required to keep track of a lot of important information as it relates to individual health and wellness. From the latest infectious disease to proper sanitation and patient safety, every piece of information is crucial. Nurses spend more time with patients than any other type of healthcare provider....
pharmacytimes.com

Survey Finds Older Americans Want Congress to Ensure Access to Care, Services by Pharmacists

Survey results reflect positive sentiments from older adults for the proposed Equitable Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act. The majority of older Americans (82%) want the government to reimburse pharmacists so that they can access testing and treatments for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, according to a survey from the Future of Pharmacy Care Coalition released earlier this month.
healthleadersmedia.com

Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings

Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
Hr Morning

I-9 review: ICE looks to make remote verification of form I-9 permanent

A few weeks ago, we told you about an extension to the I-9 remote filing flexibility, set to end on Oct. 31, 2022. Now, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are looking to make that change permanent. A notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM)...
MedCity News

Access to healthcare isn’t enough, we must build community trust

In June, a new report from the Centers for Diseases Control on access to Covid-19 therapies revealed a gaping hole in our nation’s healthcare system. Despite having established nearly 40,000 dispensing sites – particularly in high-vulnerability neighborhoods – those areas had the lowest rates of distribution. In short, lifesaving treatments are available, but the people who need them the most aren’t getting them.
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces Launch of On-Demand Curriculum in Disability and Absence Management.

IEA's Certified Professional in Disability Management (CPDM) Designation Now Available On-Demand. /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Education Association (IEA), a leading provider of professional training programs in workers' compensation, disability management, risk management, and human resources, announces the launch of its on-demand curriculum in Disability and Absence Management. The Certified Professional...
foodlogistics.com

Measuring the Value of Food Safety and Loss Prevention Collaboration

For most food retail companies, food safety and loss prevention are not connected within their organizational hierarchy. Food safety typically reports to the risk or compliance department, while loss prevention programs are run by operations, legal or HR teams. They are separated because their key metrics and objectives appear to conflict. On the food safety side, the goal is to deliver the safest, highest-quality products possible. It incentivizes overcautious decisions, which sometimes lead to the unnecessary waste of thousands of pounds of food. On the loss prevention side, the main objective is to identify any loss of margin as part of the larger total retail loss programs. Loss prevention professionals need solutions that help them make informed decisions to save money and reduce waste.
Fast Company

Doctors are drinking on the job at alarming rates, according to a new survey of healthcare workers

In December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that we’re in a youth mental health crisis. What he neglected to mention is that we’re also in a healthcare provider mental health crisis. According to a new study from APN, a health company specializing in mental health and addiction treatment, healthcare workers in the United States are at a breaking point, and that breaking point is manifesting as substance abuse. Key findings of APN’s survey of 1,000 healthcare workers include:
bloomberglaw.com

Novel Employer Health Plan Sent Back to Lower Court

A federal appeals court refused to outright bless a new type of employee health plan that skirts state insurance regulations and Obamacare protections. The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday told a trial court to take another look at whether two companies can create an employee health plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) that allows individuals to join if they agree to having their internet activity tracked.
MedicalXpress

Patients like public health services best, study finds

In many countries, health services have traditionally been publicly managed and financed. But in recent decades, several countries have undergone major health reforms, inspired by more market thinking. The main argument for this trend is that increased competition will provide better and more efficient health services. However, the results from...
