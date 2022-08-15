Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Rockets Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As a general rule, NBA teams are divided into two camps – you’ve got win-now clubs, and rebuilding clubs. Typically, teams in one camp don’t operate as those in another do. There are good reasons for that. Teams who don’t have enough established talent to compete for...
Plaschke: LeBron James' new contract guarantees one thing — more Lakers mediocrity
LeBron James may be the best player in basketball history, but signing him to an extension pushes the Lakers further away from another championship.
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
LeBron James agrees to history-making $97.1m contract extension with Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year extension with a third-year player option that will likely keep the Lakers star in Los Angeles as long as he chooses
Julius Erving reveals why Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is ‘absolutely’ his favorite player in the NBA
Julius Erving has one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the NBA. The Hall of Famer is an all-time great, and his inclusion in the NBA 75 is a clear testament to all that he has achieved during his time in the league. This is exactly why...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'adamant' that LA Needs to Trade for Kyrie Irving
LeBron James committed to the Lakers by signing an extension, but is still reportedly pushing for the front office to acquire Kyrie Irving.
hotnewhiphop.com
Luka Doncic's Air Jordan 36 "El Matador" Revealed: Official Photos
Luka Doncic is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the entire league. Many believe he could be the MVP this season, and based on his playoff performances, it is easy to see why someone might feel that way. Doncic is also killing it with the endorsement deals as he is signed to Jordan Brand. Doncic has come through with some nice Air Jordan 36 colorway, and he is about to drop another, although this time, it is a reference to his time in Spain.
Derek Fisher says Stephen Curry belongs in the same category as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal
Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher seems to think very highly of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. In fact, Fisher recently went so far as to say that he believes that Curry belongs in the same category of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.
2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for
The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Adrian Peterson Decimates Sparring Partner: Watch
Adrian Peterson is retired from the NFL and now, he is setting his sights on a potential career in boxing. His first fight is going to be against Le'Veon Bell, who also appears to be retired from the NFL. Both of these men were elite running backs during their prime, and it is going to be interesting to see who comes out on top.
LOOK: Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Instagram Post
Dennis Schroder left a comment on LeBron James' Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. This past season, Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Panthers-Patriots Joint Practice Devolves Into All-Out Brawl: Watch
In the lead-up to the NFL regular season, teams like to hold joint practices. These practices are usually held ahead of preseason matches featuring the two respective teams. This year, some NFL teams are holding these joint sessions, including the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. The Panthers and...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, & More Participate In Celebrity Kickball Game
Jack Harlow, Master P, Cole Bennett, and more played in a third annual celebrity kickball tournament at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, last week. Other players include former athletes from the University of Kentucky as well as the University of Louisville. "I'm so excited," Harlow said at the event. "I...
SFGate
Noa Way But Up | Alani Noa, Grant Football Plot Return To Prominence
Led By USC-Bound Lineman Alani Noa, Grant Is Building From The Inside Out As The Long-Respected Sac-Joaquin Section Power Looks To Rise From A Five-Year Swoon •. To resurrect one of the most storied football programs in Northern California history, second-year Grant-Sacramento coach Carl Reed has taken an introspective path.
Comments / 0