California State

The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
State
California State
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch

Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Person
Bronny James
hotnewhiphop.com

Luka Doncic's Air Jordan 36 "El Matador" Revealed: Official Photos

Luka Doncic is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the entire league. Many believe he could be the MVP this season, and based on his playoff performances, it is easy to see why someone might feel that way. Doncic is also killing it with the endorsement deals as he is signed to Jordan Brand. Doncic has come through with some nice Air Jordan 36 colorway, and he is about to drop another, although this time, it is a reference to his time in Spain.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Adrian Peterson Decimates Sparring Partner: Watch

Adrian Peterson is retired from the NFL and now, he is setting his sights on a potential career in boxing. His first fight is going to be against Le'Veon Bell, who also appears to be retired from the NFL. Both of these men were elite running backs during their prime, and it is going to be interesting to see who comes out on top.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant

Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Panthers-Patriots Joint Practice Devolves Into All-Out Brawl: Watch

In the lead-up to the NFL regular season, teams like to hold joint practices. These practices are usually held ahead of preseason matches featuring the two respective teams. This year, some NFL teams are holding these joint sessions, including the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. The Panthers and...
NFL
Noa Way But Up | Alani Noa, Grant Football Plot Return To Prominence

Led By USC-Bound Lineman Alani Noa, Grant Is Building From The Inside Out As The Long-Respected Sac-Joaquin Section Power Looks To Rise From A Five-Year Swoon •. To resurrect one of the most storied football programs in Northern California history, second-year Grant-Sacramento coach Carl Reed has taken an introspective path.
SACRAMENTO, CA

