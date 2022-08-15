ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival

Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concert#Jazz#Reggae#Uh Courtyard#Michigan Medicine#Art Summer Courtyard
EW.com

Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel

Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
WORLD
guitar.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 10 greatest guitar moments, ranked

If you’re reading this, the chances are that it won’t be the Beach Boys, Katy Perry, the Mamas & the Papas, or even the Eagles that come to mind when you think of music and California. It’ll be four men bouncing around a stage wearing nothing but socks – and not on their feet.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Premiere: Baytrees Share Disarmingly Seductive Synth-Soul Jam “Lover”

Brixton four-piece Baytrees have been bubbling away for a few years now and each passing release seems to distill their sound to something even purer. With a keen ear trained to classics from ‘70s and ‘80s funk and soul—with touches of hip-hop and one or two other influences, their music is simultaneously nostalgic and timeless. With their new single “Lover” we’ve got the clearest example of that, pairing delicate synth brush strokes with lead singer Mensah Hart’s impossibly nimble falsetto vocals that charm and seduce without being lurid.
MUSIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Bossa nova’s Daniela Soledade: You CAN go home again

Pretty World, the new album from St. Petersburg bossa singer/songwriter Daniela Soledade, is – like the most affecting Brazilian bossa nova music – gentle, supple and evocative of summer breezes and tropical love affairs. Soledade, born into a musical Rio de Janeiro family, moved to the Tampa Bay...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Cordoba’s new Stage electric guitar brings nylon-string design into the modern age

Since 1980, Guitar World has brought guitarists the best in-depth interviews with great players, along with exclusive lessons, informative gear reviews and insightful columns that help guitarists grow and excel on their instrument. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is your guide.
GUITAR
TMZ.com

Learn To Play Guitar & Save $70 Off The Fret Zealot For A Limited Time

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If learning to play guitar has been on your bucket list then you need the Fret Zealot. Plus, for two days only it's discounted to $129.99 until August 18, when it will revert back to its original price of $199.99. Take advantage of this deal before it ends and save $70 off.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Archetype: Rabea is an all-in-one virtual guitar rig that’s also a synth

Neural DSP is best known for its high-quality amp models, whether that’s its $1,850 Quad Cortex floor modeler or plugins for your DAW. Its latest offering is the €139 (roughly $142) Archetype: Rabea plugin. The Archetype series is a collection of artist collabs where Neural builds out a set of amp sims and effects to capture the essence of that particular musician’s sound. While a variety of artists across genres have worked with the company, the Archetype series has definitely trended toward the heavier end of the spectrum, with names like Gojira, Tosin Abasi, and John Petrucci getting involved. Rabea Massaad definitely falls into that category with his band Frog Leap, and backing up Stormzy. But Archetype: Rabea adds an interesting new wrinkle to Neural DSP’s formula – a synth.
COMPUTERS
Guitar World Magazine

Gamma G25 and G50 guitar combo amplifiers review

Over the last 25 to 30 years, it has been nearly impossible to buy a decent brand-new guitar amplifier for less than $200. The cost of an amplifier in this price range wasn’t the only thing that was low – so were the volume output, sound quality and players’ expectations for getting an amp that could be used for anything other than disappointing solo practice sessions.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

New Apple Music Series to Celebrate the Music & Legacy of The Judds

The Judds more than earned their place in the country music history books. The mother-daughter duo dominated charts and awards shows from the mid-eighties into the early nineties. They amassed 14 number-one singles, five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. Additionally, they revived the tradition of the permanent duo in country music. More importantly, though, Naomi and Wynonna influenced and impacted countless artists and fans. The music they released left a lasting impact.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy