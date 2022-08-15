Read full article on original website
Related
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival
Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Solange will compose an original score for the New York City Ballet
Solange, the singer whose work spans everything from film to fashion, will take her talents to the world of dance, composing an original score for the New York City Ballet.
EW.com
Gorillaz and the Pixies latest to cancel concert appearances in Israel
Image Credit: Jamie Hewlett; Chapman BaehlerTel Aviv's Pic.Nic festival will have to do without several bands this week, including second-night headliners the Pixies, Billboard reports. A rep for the iconic alt-rock foursome provide EW with the following statement:. It is with great regret that we announce today of the Pixies'...
guitar.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 10 greatest guitar moments, ranked
If you’re reading this, the chances are that it won’t be the Beach Boys, Katy Perry, the Mamas & the Papas, or even the Eagles that come to mind when you think of music and California. It’ll be four men bouncing around a stage wearing nothing but socks – and not on their feet.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Take a tone tour of Guild’s new Starfire I-12, the company’s most affordable 12-string electric guitar
Since 1980, Guitar World has been the ultimate resource for guitarists. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is the place to look.
Complex
Premiere: Baytrees Share Disarmingly Seductive Synth-Soul Jam “Lover”
Brixton four-piece Baytrees have been bubbling away for a few years now and each passing release seems to distill their sound to something even purer. With a keen ear trained to classics from ‘70s and ‘80s funk and soul—with touches of hip-hop and one or two other influences, their music is simultaneously nostalgic and timeless. With their new single “Lover” we’ve got the clearest example of that, pairing delicate synth brush strokes with lead singer Mensah Hart’s impossibly nimble falsetto vocals that charm and seduce without being lurid.
stpetecatalyst.com
Bossa nova’s Daniela Soledade: You CAN go home again
Pretty World, the new album from St. Petersburg bossa singer/songwriter Daniela Soledade, is – like the most affecting Brazilian bossa nova music – gentle, supple and evocative of summer breezes and tropical love affairs. Soledade, born into a musical Rio de Janeiro family, moved to the Tampa Bay...
Guitar World Magazine
Cordoba’s new Stage electric guitar brings nylon-string design into the modern age
Since 1980, Guitar World has brought guitarists the best in-depth interviews with great players, along with exclusive lessons, informative gear reviews and insightful columns that help guitarists grow and excel on their instrument. Whether you want to learn the techniques employed by your guitar heroes, read about their latest projects or simply need to know which guitar is the right one to buy, Guitar World is your guide.
New “Bonus-Filled” Edition of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Set for October Release
A new “bonus-filled” edition of the popular 1965 holiday soundtrack, A Charlie Brown Christmas, is slated to drop later this fall on October 14, just in time for the holiday season. The new release, according to a press statement, will feature “hours of never-before-heard recordings from the Vince...
TMZ.com
Learn To Play Guitar & Save $70 Off The Fret Zealot For A Limited Time
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If learning to play guitar has been on your bucket list then you need the Fret Zealot. Plus, for two days only it's discounted to $129.99 until August 18, when it will revert back to its original price of $199.99. Take advantage of this deal before it ends and save $70 off.
Engadget
Archetype: Rabea is an all-in-one virtual guitar rig that’s also a synth
Neural DSP is best known for its high-quality amp models, whether that’s its $1,850 Quad Cortex floor modeler or plugins for your DAW. Its latest offering is the €139 (roughly $142) Archetype: Rabea plugin. The Archetype series is a collection of artist collabs where Neural builds out a set of amp sims and effects to capture the essence of that particular musician’s sound. While a variety of artists across genres have worked with the company, the Archetype series has definitely trended toward the heavier end of the spectrum, with names like Gojira, Tosin Abasi, and John Petrucci getting involved. Rabea Massaad definitely falls into that category with his band Frog Leap, and backing up Stormzy. But Archetype: Rabea adds an interesting new wrinkle to Neural DSP’s formula – a synth.
Guitar World Magazine
Gamma G25 and G50 guitar combo amplifiers review
Over the last 25 to 30 years, it has been nearly impossible to buy a decent brand-new guitar amplifier for less than $200. The cost of an amplifier in this price range wasn’t the only thing that was low – so were the volume output, sound quality and players’ expectations for getting an amp that could be used for anything other than disappointing solo practice sessions.
New Apple Music Series to Celebrate the Music & Legacy of The Judds
The Judds more than earned their place in the country music history books. The mother-daughter duo dominated charts and awards shows from the mid-eighties into the early nineties. They amassed 14 number-one singles, five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. Additionally, they revived the tradition of the permanent duo in country music. More importantly, though, Naomi and Wynonna influenced and impacted countless artists and fans. The music they released left a lasting impact.
Comments / 0