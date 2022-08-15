Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, August 19, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Sal Crivello at Lake DeSmet in Johnson County, Wyoming. Sal writes: "My name is Sal Crivello and my wife and I live on the north shore of the lake. It was such a still beautiful morning with the sun rising over the calm water."
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.02, is up 4 cent from our last report of $3.98 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 8 cents from a week ago, and is up, 47 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It's a little...
Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser
Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday's Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock's day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out
The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a "90/10" split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn't dead.
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan's 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
One Last Ride For Deceased Rider at Wyoming’s Tom Horn Days; Suicide Prevention Group Formed
A bucking bronc at a rodeo is a common sight. What is less common is a bucking bronc spreading the ashes of a rider. That is what took place during the 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days in Bosler, Wyoming this past...
No Albino Moose Lately In Wyoming But There Has Been An Albino Catfish And Albino Antelope
It could be an ethical quandary for hunters: If you had an albino critter in your sights, would you pull the trigger?. So long as the hunter has a valid tag and the species is in season, there's no regulation against...
Cowboy State Daily Declares Kristi Racines Winner Of Wyo State Auditor
Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines has won the Republican nomination to serve her office for another four years. Racines ran unopposed in the Republican primary and will face no Democratic challenger in the general election. Racines still actively campaigned throughout the...
Shooting The Breeze With Rod Miller & Cat Urbigkit: Post-Election Punditry
Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists for Cowboy State Daily. Rod Miller: Well, Cat, after the soothsayers and seers read the political tea leaves and examined the political chicken entrails, the voters – the only pundits that really count – have spoken. So here we are, with the slates set for the general election in the Cowboy State. I have some thoughts on Tuesday's results, but I'd like to hear yours first. What struck you about what the voters of Wyoming said in the primary?
175-Foot Lawn Design Shows Off University of Wyoming Grad’s Cowboy Spirit
Jake Edmunds is a BIG fan of Wyoming Cowboy football. And he's shown it in a BIG way – by mowing a 175-foot high replica of "Steamboat," the Wyoming Cowboys icon, into his lawn just outside Sheridan.
Cowboy State Daily’s Election Coverage Begins At 7PM
Today is the day. After what has seemed to be a never-ending primary season, Wyoming voters go to the polls on Tuesday. Even on Tuesday morning, mobile phones were getting messages from candidates and PACs urging citizens to vote one way...
More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming
For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
Chuck Gray Defeats Tara Nethercott In Wyo Secretary Of State Primary
State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has won the Secretary of State race over State Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Casper. The Associated Press called the election with Gray holding a more than 9,000 vote lead and 73% of the state's precincts reporting.
Degenfelder Beats Schroeder In Republican Superintendent Race
Megan Degenfelder has won the Republican nomination for Superintendent of Public Instruction, taking down incumbent Brian Schroeder. It was a race that came down to the wire, with Degenfelder winning by 3,555 votes. It was the last state race called during...
Red Wave Targets Incumbent Legislators In Wyoming Primary — Many Get Capsized
Many incumbent Wyoming legislators had a target on their back in this year's primary election, advancing to the general election, in some cases, only by the skin of their teeth, if at all. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he...
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
Saying the state isn't representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban's legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
Huge Crossover Presence In Wyoming Primary Election: 94% Of Ballots Republican
Tuesday primary election statistics appear to show huge numbers of Democrats "crossed over" to vote Republican in the primary. It's a contest that stands out from past elections. From January 1 to Aug. 16 – the date of...
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
Incumbent Albert Sommers Wins Republican Primary With Big Margin In Sublette County
Wyoming House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers has won the Republican nomination for his district in and surrounding Pinedale. Sommers won with 2,113 votes Tuesday night against Mike Schmid, who had 1,193, and Bill Winney, who had 156. Sommers told Cowboy...
