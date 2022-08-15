ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, August 19, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Sal Crivello at Lake DeSmet in Johnson County, Wyoming. Sal writes: "My name is Sal Crivello and my wife and I live on the north shore of the lake. It was such a still beautiful morning with the sun rising over the calm water."
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.02, is up 4 cent from our last report of $3.98 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 8 cents from a week ago, and is up, 47 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27

Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It's a little...
WYOMING STATE
Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser

Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday's Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock's day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out

The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a "90/10" split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn't dead.
WYOMING STATE
Cowboy State Daily Declares Kristi Racines Winner Of Wyo State Auditor

Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines has won the Republican nomination to serve her office for another four years. Racines ran unopposed in the Republican primary and will face no Democratic challenger in the general election. Racines still actively campaigned throughout the...
WYOMING STATE
Shooting The Breeze With Rod Miller & Cat Urbigkit: Post-Election Punditry

Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists for Cowboy State Daily. Rod Miller: Well, Cat, after the soothsayers and seers read the political tea leaves and examined the political chicken entrails, the voters – the only pundits that really count – have spoken. So here we are, with the slates set for the general election in the Cowboy State. I have some thoughts on Tuesday's results, but I'd like to hear yours first. What struck you about what the voters of Wyoming said in the primary?
WYOMING STATE
Cowboy State Daily’s Election Coverage Begins At 7PM

Today is the day. After what has seemed to be a never-ending primary season, Wyoming voters go to the polls on Tuesday. Even on Tuesday morning, mobile phones were getting messages from candidates and PACs urging citizens to vote one way...
WYOMING STATE
More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming

For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
Chuck Gray Defeats Tara Nethercott In Wyo Secretary Of State Primary

State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has won the Secretary of State race over State Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Casper. The Associated Press called the election with Gray holding a more than 9,000 vote lead and 73% of the state's precincts reporting.
WYOMING STATE
Degenfelder Beats Schroeder In Republican Superintendent Race

Megan Degenfelder has won the Republican nomination for Superintendent of Public Instruction, taking down incumbent Brian Schroeder. It was a race that came down to the wire, with Degenfelder winning by 3,555 votes. It was the last state race called during...
WYOMING STATE

