Trinidad, CO

Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Trinidad, Colorado will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 6:00 P.M.

 5 days ago
Raton City Commission Meeting Tuesday August 23, 2022 6:00 P.M.

A regular meeting of the City Commission of the City of Raton will be held on August 23, 2022 at 6 p.m. Pursuant to City of Raton Open Meetings Resolution 2022-01 Commissioners may participate via conference call. The following subjects will be considered by the City Commission and may be considered in any order that is most convenient for the City Commission.
RATON, NM
In Loving Memory of Matthew Anthony Hephner

Matthew went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 14, 1987 into a ranching family who has lived on their privately owned land for over one hundred years. For most of his life, his world revolved around the ranching life and cattle. Winter feeding and calving along with spring branding and shipping calves in the fall. As a good rancher, his cowboy life was also filled with mundane tasks such as fence building and the repair of ranch vehicles to get around in, including tractors. Matt broke and road many horses, but his one real, true horse-friend was a blue roan mare named ‘Sister’ who was calm, sweet, and really fast.
SPRINGER, NM
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in a rural Colorado community

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available as authorities investigate a homicide in Costilla County. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reporting Jesus Lozano was shot and killed at his home in the 900 block of Wilking Way on Saturday. The community is east of Alamosa on the south side of the state.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Fatal crash near Walsenburg kills woman

WALSENBURG, Colo. — Early Friday morning Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a fatal crash on I-25. CSP says at 5:30 a.m. on August 19, a vehicle driving south on I-25 swerved to avoid a deer, ran off the road, and rolled onto I-25 northbound lanes. A 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old man […]
WALSENBURG, CO
KRDO

Rye woman dies in I-25 crash Friday morning

RYE, Colo.(KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol reports that a 60-year-old woman from Rye died in an accident on I-25 Friday morning. CSP said the accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. when the woman swerved to miss a deer and her vehicle rolled. She was traveling southbound and her vehicle came to rest in the northbound lanes.
RYE, CO
In Loving Memory of Julia Santillanes

Julia Santillanes passed away peacefully at the Trinidad Inn Nursing Home at the age of 94, on August 16, 2022. She was a lifelong Trinidad resident and was well-loved in the community. Julia was born on April 12, 1928, to Juan D. and Sarita Santistevan in Valdez, CO. She grew up surrounded by loving siblings that included brothers Fred, Jose S., William, and Martin, and sisters Isabel and Delia. She was united in marriage to Raymond Santillanes on December 5, 1946, and they were blessed with five children.
TRINIDAD, CO

