Nampa, ID

boisestatepublicradio.org

Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library

More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
MERIDIAN, ID
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Fire crew injuries have increased this year

BOISE, Idaho — House and structure fires can happen quickly and the biggest reasons according to Boise Fire Department’s Division Chief, Mike Bisagno, come down to housekeeping and maintenance issues. House fires can happen to anyone and in the midst of the chaos, Bisagno said people tend to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club

BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

7 Shocking Truths No One Tells You About Boise’s Beloved Pronto Pups

The Western Idaho Fair returns to Expo Idaho, on August 19-28. Many are excited about the rides and concerts. We're most excited about the FOOD!. The Western Idaho Fair is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year. According to the fair's website, it began in 1897 under the name "Intermountain Fair." Back then, fairgoers could look forward to agricultural events, horse racing and rodeo events. Rather than the epic concerts that the fair hosts at the grandstand today, the acts included war reenactments and plane performances.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
MIX 106

Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho

Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
