Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina Andras
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Boise Internet Melts Over ‘Taco Scare'; Popular Truck Stays Put
There are few businesses in the Treasure Valley that have serious cult followings the way that Nampa taco truck La Garnacha Que Apapacha does. The hype around the big yellow truck and their birria tacos is REAL and for a minute, regulars were afraid that it may not exist anymore.
Meridian sees overwhelming resident attendance for library board meeting
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A library district board meeting is usually about as exciting as the name suggests. However, Wednesday night in Meridian, their library district board meeting was far from boring, due to the more than 200 people packed into the meeting room to share their views on their community library.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library
More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
20 year anniversary of Boise Anne Frank Memorial
BOISE, Idaho — The Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial located in the heart of downtown Boise celebrated its 20-year anniversary Tuesday, August 16. To this day, the Idaho Anne Frank memorial is one of the only memorials of its kind in the United States. The idea for the memorial...
Boise Fire crew injuries have increased this year
BOISE, Idaho — House and structure fires can happen quickly and the biggest reasons according to Boise Fire Department’s Division Chief, Mike Bisagno, come down to housekeeping and maintenance issues. House fires can happen to anyone and in the midst of the chaos, Bisagno said people tend to...
Great Dolphin Dunk raises over $18,000 for Boys & Girls Club
BOISE, Idaho — The 22nd annual Dolphin Dunk kicked off Sunday in Meridian and raised $18,000 for the Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs. Over 10,000 toy dolphins were released onto the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday morning as part of the Great Dolphin Dunk. Over the last six weeks, toy dolphins have been purchased for $5 each in order to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club.
7 Shocking Truths No One Tells You About Boise’s Beloved Pronto Pups
The Western Idaho Fair returns to Expo Idaho, on August 19-28. Many are excited about the rides and concerts. We're most excited about the FOOD!. The Western Idaho Fair is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this year. According to the fair's website, it began in 1897 under the name "Intermountain Fair." Back then, fairgoers could look forward to agricultural events, horse racing and rodeo events. Rather than the epic concerts that the fair hosts at the grandstand today, the acts included war reenactments and plane performances.
Emergency agencies and volunteers take part in disaster exercise at the Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, people near the Boise Airport may have seen a large emergency presence as multiple agencies and volunteers completed a full-scale disaster exercise. The staged scenario was prepared in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and regulations, involving multiple emergency response agencies and nearly...
Idaho medical community speaks out on practical issues they see with new abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho’s 6-week criminal ban on abortion is set to go into effect on Friday, medical professionals across the state remain concerned about the second, more restrictive abortion ban set to go into effect in one week, August 25th. “We have significant concerns about what...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A Meridian woman was forced out of her tiny home. She filed a lawsuit claiming the city's code is unconstitutional
Though she has a home, Chasidy Decker said she is facing homelessness because the city of Meridian has told her she can’t live in her tiny home on wheels because it is parked in a residential neighborhood. Decker and Robert Calacal have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the...
Albertsons Boise Open donates tour-record $3 million to charity
BOISE, Idaho — On the eve of the City of Trees' annual golf tournament, the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron announced it raised a record-breaking $3 million for charity. The $3 million donation sets a new record in the 33-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA's...
Meridian tiny home owner files lawsuit against the city
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian woman and her landlord are filing a lawsuit against the City of Meridian after code enforcement ordered the woman out of her home for violating city code. Chasidy Decker signed a one-year lease with Robert Calacal to park her tiny home on his property...
33rd Annual Albertsons Boise Open underway at Hillcrest Country Club
BOISE, Idaho — A combination of veteran golfers and rising competitors teed off in the first round of the 33rd Annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron Thursday morning, eyeing a slot on next year's PGA TOUR. The four-day event at the Hillcrest Country Club is the first of...
AOL Corp
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
Caldwell barbershops offer free haircuts to kids ahead of first day of school
CALDWELL, Idaho — As Caldwell School District students prepare for the first day of school Monday, area barbers and hair stylists have joined together to help take a load off some of the stresses when it comes to the new year. The fifth annual, "Fresh Fades 4 Good Grades"...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Stuff You Need to Know Before You Date Someone In Idaho
Idaho guys and gals, we're in a league of our own when it comes to quirky behaviors. What do we mean by that? Our constant need to issue "the wave" in traffic, in groceries aisles, and any other place else we encounter sentient beings is a fair place to start. And our obsession with all things local tends to be rather extra for the transplants and newcomers. We're also baffled by the droves of people who don't get our passion for the Boise Farmers Market, the Boise Greenbelt, Boise Music Festival, and anything pertaining to Boise State. Are we fanatics? Probably. But you're the one barking up our Tree Fort, so who's more at fault here?
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
