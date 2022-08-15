A critical weekend in baseball kicks off today with a couple of division showdowns and an inter-league battle between two of the hottest teams in baseball. Astros-Braves is the series to watch with Atlanta trying to continue it's rally against the Mets in the NL East and the Astros trying to maintain their lead for the best record in the AL. The Mets have a tough one themselves, traveling to Philly to take on the still-surging Phillies in a big NL East battle. Guardians vs White Sox is the final division showdown with Cleveland holding a 2.5-game lead on Chicago and a 1-game lead on the Twins.

MLB ・ 20 MINUTES AGO