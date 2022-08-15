ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
MLB Probable Pitchers for Friday, August 19 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)

A critical weekend in baseball kicks off today with a couple of division showdowns and an inter-league battle between two of the hottest teams in baseball. Astros-Braves is the series to watch with Atlanta trying to continue it's rally against the Mets in the NL East and the Astros trying to maintain their lead for the best record in the AL. The Mets have a tough one themselves, traveling to Philly to take on the still-surging Phillies in a big NL East battle. Guardians vs White Sox is the final division showdown with Cleveland holding a 2.5-game lead on Chicago and a 1-game lead on the Twins.
Ranking Georgia football opponents by toughness

Georgia football plays what some would consider an easy schedule in 2022, but there are still pitfalls to avoid. Here’s how the Bulldogs’ schedule will shake out. Certainly, you can’t lose as much talent as Georgia football did this year and not expect a drop-off. Yet, with players like Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, and Brock Bowers back in the fold, there’s still a lot of NFL potential on this roster.
Cal could try to keep UCLA from joining the Big Ten

The Big Ten is set to bring in both USC and UCLA in 2024. It was a bombshell that was dropped on college football a few weeks ago that shook the entire landscape. Now the Big Ten will have teams that span from coast-to-coast. At least, that’s what they are hoping for.
