Read full article on original website
Related
klax-tv.com
Committee Meets About Proposed Levee Bike Trail from Marksville to Boyce
The Rapides Bicycle Trail Committee of the Police Jury met today to discuss plans for a levee bike and pedestrian path from Marksville to Boyce. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. A committee formed by the Rapides Parish Police Jury is discussing plans for...
klax-tv.com
Family of Charles Frederick Page Fights to Recognize His Aviation Legacy
When you think of aviation, the first name that comes to mind is the Wright Brothers. But around the same time, a Pineville, Louisiana man patented his plan for the first airplane. In his hands, Joe Page holds the proof his grandfather, Charles Frederick Page, created first patent of the...
klax-tv.com
Rock Island Greenway Rails to Trails Project Planned for Pineville, Tioga
There is a plan by the Rapides Area Planning Commission to turn an unused railroad line into a bike and pedestrian path as well as reopening the Tioga Heritage Museum. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with some folks who can’t wait to see that happen and has this report.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana National Guard commissions 16 new officers
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commissioned 16 new officers at the Camp Beauregard post theater in Pineville, Aug. 13. “Congratulations, I am very proud of each and every one of you, and I know I speak...
Comments / 0