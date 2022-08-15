Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney's Chances of Winning GOP Primary With 4 Days to Election
The Wyoming representative has huge ground to cover to defeat her Trump-backed primary opponent on August 16.
Liz Cheney Gets Wyoming Dems Switching to GOP for Primary, Data Suggests
Cheney has been urging Democrats to switch parties to help her fend off Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman in the August 16 primary.
2022 Wyoming Primary Election Results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her...
The Real Test of Wyoming's GOP Wasn't Liz Cheney
While all eyes were on Representative Liz Cheney, the more telling race of former President Donald Trump's influence was down the ballot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Sen. Mitt Romney said he could see Rep. Liz Cheney running for president in the future. Still, Romney said he hopes Cheney wins her primary in Wyoming on Tuesday. Cheney has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald...
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Democrats boost Trump-backed House candidate in primary against GOP representative who voted for impeachment
The House Democrats' campaign arm is running a TV ad that could undermine Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., in his competitive primary election next week against Trump-backed opponent John Gibbs. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched the 30-second ad, which amplifies Gibbs' ties to former President Donald Trump by way of...
How Much is Former GOP House Member Liz Cheney Worth?
Liz Cheney, 56, is a lawyer, politician, political analyst and author who served as the Republican representative from Wyoming since she was elected in 2016. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, she conceded the...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
Who is Harriet Hageman, the woman who beat Liz Cheney in the Wyoming House race?
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Hageman after Cheney broke with fellow Republicans to impeach Trump and criticize his handling of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Support for Manchin-Schumer spending bill could be final blow for 5 most vulnerable House Democrats
The five House Democrats running for re-election in districts won by former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election face a giant hurdle this week that raises doubts about whether they could survive facing off against their Republican challengers in the November midterm elections. The House is set for a...
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy confidently says he’ll be the next House speaker
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. – EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says he believes he’ll be the next speaker of the House. "I believe so. We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes," McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Monday, as he pointed toward the likely regaining of the House majority by the GOP in November’s midterm elections.
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says 'Liz Cheney lost because of Liz Cheney'
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained Wednesday why Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R) lost her primary battle on Tuesday and argued it has nothing to do with former President Donald Trump.
Analysis-Rejected by Wyoming Republicans, Cheney sets sights on stopping Trump
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After being soundly rejected by Wyoming Republican voters, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney vowed to spend the next two years trying to stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House - possibly with her own anti-Trump presidential bid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC News
Alaska House Special Election Results
The special election to fill Alaska’s lone House seat for the remainder of the current congressional term is the first to use the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Voters could rank the three candidates in order of preference and the ballots are counted in rounds. If a candidate gets 50% +1 of the first choice votes in round one, they win. If no one does, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and those votes are distributed to voters’ next choice on those ballots.
thecentersquare.com
Karrin Taylor Robson concedes defeat in Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary
(The Center Square) – Karrin Taylor Robson will not be the next governor of Arizona. Robson conceded defeat in the Republican primary late Thursday night. It was a tight race between her and Kari Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the race. The Associated Press called the race for Lake at 10:09 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Lake was ahead 46.8% to 44%, with 88.3% of the votes counted.
What to know about Harriet Hageman, Liz Cheney's opponent in Wyoming GOP primary
Harriet Hageman unsuccessfully ran for Wyoming governor in 2018 and is a former supporter of Liz Cheney, whom she is expected to defeat.
Comments / 0