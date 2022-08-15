Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off right now (seriously!)
Laptop deals don’t get much bigger than this. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet laptop — effectively Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival — for $949 which means a phenomenal saving of $1,930 off the usual price of $2,879. It’s rare to see such hefty discounts so if you’re looking to enjoy the biggest saving out there, you need this powerful laptop in your life. Not convinced? Read on while we tell you all about it. Remember — stock is likely to be strictly limited at this price.
PC Magazine
Nuu Tab 10 Review
Android tablets aren't as popular as they once were, but a few new ones, such as the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.90), drop into the market every so often. The tablet sports a large, high-resolution screen, though its mediocre processor, meager storage, and insufficient RAM limit its ability to handle everyday tasks, and thus limit its appeal. Other budget-friendly Android tablets are simply better investments, including the $249.99 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, which offers better performance for less money, making it a better buy and our Editors' Choice award winner for affordable Android tablets.
Digital Trends
Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off
For anyone looking through laptop deals keen for a great business laptop, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 7510 direct from Dell for $1,199, saving you a huge $1,228 off the usual price of $2,427. Working out at over 50% off, this is phenomenal value for anyone seeking out one of the best Dell laptop deals. Hit the buy button below before it sells out or read on while we tell you all about it.
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
To date, Samsung's lineup of noise-cancelling true wireless earphones hasn’t knocked our socks off, but the $229.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (available for $154.99 if you preorder) strive to reset our expectations. Notably, these earphones are one of the few true wireless pairs we’ve tested with dual drivers in each earpiece, the result of which is fantastic audio performance. Otherwise, the Buds 2 Pro offer competent active noise cancellation (ANC), a fully waterproof design, and support for 24-bit hi-res audio playback (on select source devices). The in-app EQ is a bit limited and we could do without some of the gimmicky 360 Audio features, but those drawbacks don't seriously detract from the experience. Anyone with a recent Galaxy phone should consider the Buds 2 Pro, though we recommend the $279.99 Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones more highly to everyone else thanks to their class-leading noise cancellation.
PC Magazine
The Best Desktop Computers for 2022 in the UAE
The Best Windows Mini PCs for 2022 in the UAE The Best All-in-One Computers for 2022 in the UAE Will This PC Run My Favorite Games? Newegg's Latest Tool Can Tell You The Best Gaming Desktops for 2022. Snazzy, innovative laptop designs are constantly evolving. Smartphones are ubiquitous and astonishingly...
IGN
Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart
You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
technewstoday.com
How to Update Wi-Fi Driver?
The best way to keep your device drivers up to date is to allow them update automatically. When the Wi-Fi interface is not working or running slow, updating the Wi-Fi drivers can do wonders for you. On Windows, you can perform Wi-Fi driver updates through the device manager. Or, you...
Digital Trends
Intel Arc is finally here, and it’s cheaper than AMD and Nvidia
Today marks a huge step in the history of Intel Arc — the first discrete Arc GPU is now available for backorder. The entry-level Arc A380 showed up on Newegg, priced well below similar offerings from Nvidia and AMD. The version of the card that appeared on the U.S....
Phone Arena
This unassuming new phone exposes the hypocrisy of modern iPhone and Galaxy flagships
In the past couple of weeks, I have had the pleasure of using a device that many of you probably haven't heard of. I certainly did not have high hopes or expectations for it either. That device is the Asus Zenfone 9, which arrived in the office one summer day, an occasion I completely ignored until one of my co-workers that also shares an obsession with compact phones told me about this "really cool new phone" I should check out.
PC Magazine
AMD to Unveil Next-Gen Ryzen CPUs on Aug. 29
On Aug. 29, AMD plans on unveiling its next-generation PC products, including the Zen 4 architecture for the Ryzen 7000 CPU series. The “together we advance_PCs” event will be live streamed on AMD's YouTube channel. The proceedings will kick off at 7 p.m. EST that Monday night, and feature speakers including AMD CEO Lisa Su and CTO Mark Papermaster.
PC Magazine
Canon EOS R7 Review
The Canon EOS R7 ($1,499, body only) is the spiritual successor to the company's well-regarded and long-running sports-and-wildlife specialist, the EOS 7D Mark II. The R7 swaps an optical viewfinder for an EVF, expands autofocus coverage across the entire frame, and boosts its accuracy with intelligent subject recognition for people, animals, and vehicles. A high-resolution sensor with 5-axis IBIS and support for 4K60 video rounds out its feature set. Although its image sensor doesn't wow us like the high-end EOS R3, from which the R7 derives its autofocus acumen, nearly everything else about the camera does; it's the model to get if you've been waiting for a mirrorless update to the 7D Mark II. In light of all its strengths, the R7 displaces the Fujifilm X-T4 as our Editors' Choice winner in the premium crop-sensor class.
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
Digital Trends
Hurry — This RTX 3090-powered Alienware gaming PC is $1,490 off
If you’ve been scouring the gaming PC deals for the ultimate gaming desktop, you’re in luck. Right now at Dell, you can buy the truly phenomenal Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop for $2,500, saving you $1,490 off the usual price. $2,500 is far from cheap but when you’d normally be paying $3,990 for a gaming desktop of this level of prowess, it’s a fantastic deal. If you want the best of the best, you really need to hit that buy button immediately. Alternatively, read on while we look at why the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is worth every cent.
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Digital Trends
This ultra-thin Alienware gaming laptop is $1,150 off today
If you’ve been seeking out gaming laptop deals that offer a significant price cut, you’re going to love the Alienware x17 gaming laptop that Dell has on sale right now. Normally priced at $3,450, its price has been dropped by a hefty $1,150 bringing it down to $2,300. While that might not be impulse buy territory, it does make it a huge opportunity for anyone keen to buy a high-end gaming laptop while still saving plenty of cash. Packed full of great hardware and features, snap it up now while stocks last or read on while we tell you all about it.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers
Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
laptopmag.com
New iPad 2022 leak just tipped ‘major’ redesign
Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is tipped to arrive in a September launch event, and it’s reportedly getting “major” design changes to give it a more modernized look — but it may ditch one handy feature. According to (semi-reliable) Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes via MacRumors, Apple is...
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
The iPhone 14 Pro could be the start of a disappointing trend
Leaks and rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be extremely exciting handsets, but that the standard iPhone 14 could be underwhelming, not just because it’s likely lumbered with a dated design, but because it might not even get a new chipset. This might...
