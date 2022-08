( November 03, 1965 – August 17, 2022 ) Janet Sue (Bullard) Wolffarth, age 56, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home in Clayton, New Mexico. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton,...

CLAYTON, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO