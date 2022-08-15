Bancroft Park, in north Lansing, is 41.77 mostly wooded acres of mature oak, maple and basswood trees. It is part of the Mason Esker, which, as a sign in the park explains, is a “linear, winding ridge formed of sediments deposited in the bed of a stream that flowed upon, within, or underneath a glacier.” That stream stretched almost to Mason. Glaciers came and went, with the last one believed to have melted 15,000 years ago, leaving behind deposits of sediments at various places along the stream’s route. “Bancroft Park is one of the few remaining segments of the esker,” the sign says.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO