ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Update: Jackson lead...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Overturned semi-truck backs up US-127

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overturned semi-truck closed lanes on southbound US-127 during the Thursday morning commute. The crash on southbound US-127 just south of Saginaw Street was first reported by MDOT shortly before 5:45am. The right two lanes were closed, and were still closed as of 7:00am. Southbound...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Traffic
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Homer, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
MLive

Large lead service line replacement project impacting main Jackson thoroughfare

JACKSON, MI -- Ongoing efforts to replace all of Jackson’s lead water service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts on a busy city street. Lead service line replacements on E. Michigan Avenue are set to begin the week of Monday, Aug. 29, and last through mid-November, Jackson city officials said. The replacements are happening on the entire length of E. Michigan Avenue, which stretches from N. Cooper Street to the city limits at Horton Street.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

County officials plead for Lansing, East Lansing residents to complete Broadband Access Census

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16 — Ingham County officials are desperately seeking residents in East Lansing and Lansing to respond to the Ingham County Broadband Census. That survey will allow the county to access “the inevitable” money coming down from the feds or the state. County Controller Gregg Todd said responses from both cities have been “terrible.”
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#County Road#Overpass#Urban Construction#Kalamazoo Street
WLNS

DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows

DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
DEWITT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
lansingcitypulse.com

Golf comes knocking on Bancroft Park’s door

Bancroft Park, in north Lansing, is 41.77 mostly wooded acres of mature oak, maple and basswood trees. It is part of the Mason Esker, which, as a sign in the park explains, is a “linear, winding ridge formed of sediments deposited in the bed of a stream that flowed upon, within, or underneath a glacier.” That stream stretched almost to Mason. Glaciers came and went, with the last one believed to have melted 15,000 years ago, leaving behind deposits of sediments at various places along the stream’s route. “Bancroft Park is one of the few remaining segments of the esker,” the sign says.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
wkar.org

Door-to-door solar panels in Lansing? BWL says it’s a scam

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is warning mid-Michigan residents to beware of a scam involving door-to-door solar panel sales. BWL General Manager Dick Peffley says the utility has received a number of calls about suspected imposters posing as solar panel contractors. He says the scammers were seen wearing...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy