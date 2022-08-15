Read full article on original website
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Update: Jackson lead...
Overturned semi-truck backs up US-127
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overturned semi-truck closed lanes on southbound US-127 during the Thursday morning commute. The crash on southbound US-127 just south of Saginaw Street was first reported by MDOT shortly before 5:45am. The right two lanes were closed, and were still closed as of 7:00am. Southbound...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Large lead service line replacement project impacting main Jackson thoroughfare
JACKSON, MI -- Ongoing efforts to replace all of Jackson’s lead water service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts on a busy city street. Lead service line replacements on E. Michigan Avenue are set to begin the week of Monday, Aug. 29, and last through mid-November, Jackson city officials said. The replacements are happening on the entire length of E. Michigan Avenue, which stretches from N. Cooper Street to the city limits at Horton Street.
Armed, masked man robs gas station near Clark Lake
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man is on the run after robbing a Columbia Township gas station Tuesday night, police said. At about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16, officers from the Columbia Township Police Department received a report of a robbery at the Kelly Fuels station located at 3101 Jefferson Road in Columbia Township, southern Jackson County.
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
County officials plead for Lansing, East Lansing residents to complete Broadband Access Census
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16 — Ingham County officials are desperately seeking residents in East Lansing and Lansing to respond to the Ingham County Broadband Census. That survey will allow the county to access “the inevitable” money coming down from the feds or the state. County Controller Gregg Todd said responses from both cities have been “terrible.”
Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants
Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
Coldwater Police investigating Wednesday night armed robbery at Meijer gas station
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Police are investigating the armed robbery of the Meijer gas station at 610 East Chicago which took place late Wednesday night. Director of Public Safety Joe Scheid says the robbery was reported at about 10:05 p.m.. He reports a male suspect showed a hand...
DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows
DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Golf comes knocking on Bancroft Park’s door
Bancroft Park, in north Lansing, is 41.77 mostly wooded acres of mature oak, maple and basswood trees. It is part of the Mason Esker, which, as a sign in the park explains, is a “linear, winding ridge formed of sediments deposited in the bed of a stream that flowed upon, within, or underneath a glacier.” That stream stretched almost to Mason. Glaciers came and went, with the last one believed to have melted 15,000 years ago, leaving behind deposits of sediments at various places along the stream’s route. “Bancroft Park is one of the few remaining segments of the esker,” the sign says.
Door-to-door solar panels in Lansing? BWL says it’s a scam
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is warning mid-Michigan residents to beware of a scam involving door-to-door solar panel sales. BWL General Manager Dick Peffley says the utility has received a number of calls about suspected imposters posing as solar panel contractors. He says the scammers were seen wearing...
State police investigate Calhoun Co. stolen property
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a breaking and entering complaint out of Calhoun County.
3 people injured when boat hits breakwall, tourniquet needed for 1 victim
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- Michigan State Police say three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after the boat they were in crashed into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. Troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a man yelling for help. When troopers arrived,...
City of Jackson investing $4.5 million in 'long neglected' MLK corridor
The city of Jackson will set aside $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to kick start a revitalization of the city’s south side.
