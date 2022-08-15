Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
Mitch Albom's 'Tuesdays With Morrie' play comes to MSU
The career of Detroit Free Press sportswriter Mitch Albom took a big turn in 1997 when his book Tuesdays with Morrie was published. It’s the true story of his reunion with Morrie Schwartz, a favorite college professor who was battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Tuesdays with Morrie went on...
wkar.org
Century Society
Your Pathway to Giving that Matters – Join WKAR’s Century Society or renew your gift today!. Join TV Century Society | Join Radio Century Society. Become a Century Society member and be part of a group of WKAR TV and Radio donors who dare to dream big and help produce extraordinary results.
wkar.org
Door-to-door solar panels in Lansing? BWL says it’s a scam
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is warning mid-Michigan residents to beware of a scam involving door-to-door solar panel sales. BWL General Manager Dick Peffley says the utility has received a number of calls about suspected imposters posing as solar panel contractors. He says the scammers were seen wearing...
wkar.org
Lansing organization breaks ground on new runaway and homeless youth shelter
A Lansing organization is transforming a former hospital on the city’s south side into a shelter for runaway and homeless youth. With a shovel in hand, Child and Family Charities CEO Julie Thomasma broke ground Tuesday on renovations to Jackson House. The shelter is at the former site of McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkar.org
Ban on enforcing abortion law to be topic of court hearing Wednesday
An Oakland County judge will open a hearing Wednesday on whether to continue an order that suspends enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The expert witnesses who will testify and be cross-examined include Doctor Natasha Bagdasarian, who is Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Chief Medical Executive. She will defend the governor’s request for a restraining order against enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.
wkar.org
CATA will offer free rides to clerk's offices in weeks before election
The Capital Area Transportation Authority has long offered free rides to polling places on election day. This year, CATA will extend access to free transportation to include the two weeks leading up to November's general election. The CATA Board of Directors has approved offering free rides for persons going to...
wkar.org
Abortion rights court hearing to head into second day
A court hearing in Oakland County on the status of abortion rights in Michigan is heading into a second day. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham opened Wednesday’s hearing by continuing his temporary restraining order barring prosecutors in 13 counties from filing charges against abortion providers under a dormant 1931 state law. Cunningham is faced with a decision on whether to extend that order while the case plays out or to allow the abortion ban to be enforced at the discretion of local prosecutors.
Comments / 0