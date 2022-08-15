Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
TODAY.com
Tiffany Haddish used her entire 'Girls Trip' check to pay off house
Tiffany Haddish revealed in a recent interview that she used the entirety of her "Girls Trip" check to finish paying off her house, noting she still suffers from "broke PTSD." The actor told Cosmopolitan in her cover story that people told her to spend the money in other ways, but she "was always afraid of being homeless again."
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Billboard
Chapel Hart Light up ‘AGT’ Semi-Finals With Original Song: Watch
Chapel Hart made many fans with their unexpected audition on America’s Got Talent — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker among them. The Mississippi-raised family trio slipped under the radar, and delivered an update on Dolly’s classic “Jolene,” originally a hit back in 1974.
Issa Wedding! Nala Wayans, Daughter of Comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans Ties the Knot
Set against the foothills of the Alps, Italy’s Lake Como was particularly special on August 13. Nala Wayans, daughter of actor, comedian, and filmmaker Keenen Ivory Wayans, dazzled in a tulle bridal gown when she married her longtime boyfriend, William Robillard Cole, founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT.
Hypebae
Marsai Martin Serves a Gingerbread Hair Moment for Her 18th Birthday
Marsai Martin recently celebrated her 18th birthday, and to mark her welcoming into full womanhood, the visionary served us a hot hair and beauty moment. Martin’s beat was subtle and simple but reeking of sartorial greatness. The actor’s makeup artist Dianashin opted for a smokey brown eye, a vintage ’90s lip, and golden bronzed skin, which bounced off her fresh gingerbread colored wig install she debuted on the red carpet of her “Far Far Away” themed party. Her hairstylist JStayReady provided her with voluminous and loose body waves, which paired perfectly with her whimsical emerald green gown.
Marie Claire
Lori Harvey Spontaneously Chopped Her Hair Into a Bob
The best hair transformations happen in the heat of the moment. Case in point? Lori Harvey’s spur-of-the-moment bob. The SKN by LH founder casually debuted her new look via Instagram this past weekend. While a big chop typically takes a decent amount of contemplation, this cut was a very last minute decision.
‘The Most Magnificent Secret’ Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton Welcome A Baby Boy Via Surrogate, Ever James Houghton
Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton confirmed Tuesday that they’ve welcomed their first child as a couple; Ever James Houghton. The former The Real host made the announcement on Instagram via a photo of herself cradling their baby boy as her husband looks on. In her caption, she...
Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Keke Palmer And Angela Bassett’s Adorable Reunion
Keke Palmer linked up with her movie mom Angela Bassett over the weekend, and we got to say their sweet encounter was everything.
People
Beyoncé Teases Wild 'Renaissance' Visual Album Looks with Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Montage
Beyoncé is getting subliminal with her Renaissance rollout. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, gave fans a very quick glimpse of several eccentric music video looks for her seventh studio album in a teaser she shared Friday for her upcoming "I'm That Girl" video. In the teaser, she dons...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Rosie O’Donnell’s Malibu Home Is Pure Paradise! Take a Tour of Her Oceanfront Estate
Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has a true knack for real estate! The Sleepless in Seattle actress has previously sold homes in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles over the years before settling into her gorgeous Malibu escape in 2022. The mom of five loves sharing photos of the oceanfront home and its marvelous view with her fans.
Essence
All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding
On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”
Marlo Hampton Slays In A $2,176 Roberto Cavalli Gown
Marlo Hampton gave us fashion goals recently in a $2,176 Roberto Cavalli gown that we love!
Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rich Homie Quan Says NYC Still Resents Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics
Rich Homie Quan says he believes that hip hop fans based out of New York City still resent him for messing up the lyrics to “Get Money” at 2016’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queen. The "Lifestyle" rapper had been performing alongside Lil Kim as a tribute to Biggie at the event. Quan reflected on the incident during a recent interview on the 85 South Comedy Show.
