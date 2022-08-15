ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

thesource.com

Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video

“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Tiffany Haddish used her entire 'Girls Trip' check to pay off house

Tiffany Haddish revealed in a recent interview that she used the entirety of her "Girls Trip" check to finish paying off her house, noting she still suffers from "broke PTSD." The actor told Cosmopolitan in her cover story that people told her to spend the money in other ways, but she "was always afraid of being homeless again."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
Hypebae

Marsai Martin Serves a Gingerbread Hair Moment for Her 18th Birthday

Marsai Martin recently celebrated her 18th birthday, and to mark her welcoming into full womanhood, the visionary served us a hot hair and beauty moment. Martin’s beat was subtle and simple but reeking of sartorial greatness. The actor’s makeup artist Dianashin opted for a smokey brown eye, a vintage ’90s lip, and golden bronzed skin, which bounced off her fresh gingerbread colored wig install she debuted on the red carpet of her “Far Far Away” themed party. Her hairstylist JStayReady provided her with voluminous and loose body waves, which paired perfectly with her whimsical emerald green gown.
HAIR CARE
Marie Claire

Lori Harvey Spontaneously Chopped Her Hair Into a Bob

The best hair transformations happen in the heat of the moment. Case in point? Lori Harvey’s spur-of-the-moment bob. The SKN by LH founder casually debuted her new look via Instagram this past weekend. While a big chop typically takes a decent amount of contemplation, this cut was a very last minute decision.
HAIR CARE
Essence

All The Celeb Couples Came Out For Draymond Green And Hazel Renee’s Wedding

On Sunday, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, whose engagement photos they shared exclusively with ESSENCE, tied the knot in front of a large gathering of family and friends. The wedding took place in San Diego, but there were other events for guests to partake in throughout the weekend. There was a bridal brunch in honor of Hazel, as well as a welcome party for guests to mix and mingle. All the events were packed, including with famous folks and their significant others. Many snapped pictures and shared them using the colorful wedding hashtag “#ForeverSeeingGreen.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
POPSUGAR

Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Rich Homie Quan Says NYC Still Resents Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics

Rich Homie Quan says he believes that hip hop fans based out of New York City still resent him for messing up the lyrics to “Get Money” at 2016’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queen. The "Lifestyle" rapper had been performing alongside Lil Kim as a tribute to Biggie at the event. Quan reflected on the incident during a recent interview on the 85 South Comedy Show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

