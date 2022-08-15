ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Daily Mail

Chicago cop charged with kneeling on Puerto Rican teenager's back after mistakenly accusing him of stealing a bike in what the boy's parents are calling a 'bias' incident

A Chicago police sergeant was charged Thursday with misconduct and aggravated battery for kneeling on the back of a Puerto Rican teenager after suspecting the boy of stealing his son's bike in an incident that was caught on camera. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, surrendered to police in connection with the...
CHICAGO, IL
Gurnee, IL
Gurnee, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

15-year-old shot and killed in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Little Village, according to Chicago police. The teen, identified as Benjamin Ortega, was shot in the abdomen when he was on the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in serious […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 9-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park. Police said the girl was walking with a woman, just before 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when a man approached. According to police, the man grabbed the child and started running. Police said the girl was able to get away, in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard. The offender ran off. Police described him as a man 5'8″-5'10", 150-170lbs with short dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, white gym shoes and a camouflaged baseball hat.  The 9-year-old girl was not injured. 
CHICAGO, IL

