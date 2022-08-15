Read full article on original website
Chicago cop charged with kneeling on Puerto Rican teenager's back after mistakenly accusing him of stealing a bike in what the boy's parents are calling a 'bias' incident
A Chicago police sergeant was charged Thursday with misconduct and aggravated battery for kneeling on the back of a Puerto Rican teenager after suspecting the boy of stealing his son's bike in an incident that was caught on camera. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, surrendered to police in connection with the...
CBS 58
Teen hurt in hit-and-run incident home after spending 81 days in the hospital
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been one week since 17-year-old Trevor Le-Morrison has been recovering back at home after suffering several injuries from a hit-and-run incident back in May. The Greenfield High School senior was struck by a drunk driver near Loomis and Edgerton around 10:30 p.m. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested moments after robbing 65-year-old at Pink Line stop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at the Kedzie Pink Line Stop Wednesday. Dominique Holiday, 32, faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age. According to Chicago police, Holiday robbed the man while on the mezzanine level...
Off-duty Chicago police sergeant charged after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground
A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge last month.
6 kids among the shooting victims on a violent Wednesday in Chicago
A six-year old and five teenagers were the victims in three separate shootings Wednesday in the city. The shootings happened over a six-and-a-half hour period in the Woodlawn, Englewood and Little Village neighborhoods, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
Belvidere family still looking for closure two years after missing relative found killed
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later. The Gordon family is still struggling with the loss after the murder of Carl Gordon Jr. two years ago. They said that all they want is closure and justice for Carl. […]
fox32chicago.com
4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman
CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
15-year-old shot and killed in Little Village
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Little Village, according to Chicago police. The teen, identified as Benjamin Ortega, was shot in the abdomen when he was on the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in serious […]
CBS 58
Man involved in Shake Shack shooting of off-duty Milwaukee police detective sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the men involved in the January shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in the Third Ward has learned his fate. Timonte Karroll-Robinson pleaded guilty to three felony counts, including recklessly endangering safety, for his actions Jan. 13. Judge Michael Hanrahan accepted the state's...
Chicago police say 9-year-old girl escapes kidnapping near grocery store
A 9-year-old girl in Chicago escaped the arms of a kidnapper on Wednesday morning near a grocery store. Chicago police said the girl was walking with an adult female near Cermak Fresh Market in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue when an unknown male approached and grabbed the 9-year-old, according to FOX 35.
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting “sad and angry” facing reality of life
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest surviving victim of the Highland Park mass shooting continues to deal with his physical and emotional wounds. The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts said that he is making a slow recovery. He was left paralyzed by the shooting, and his family said that he feels “sad and angry […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
Chicago Police Investigating Racist, Homophobic Posts by Someone Claiming to Be a Cop. ‘I Hope the Department Knows I am Posting Here'
Chicago police have launched an internal investigation into a series of incendiary posts by a person claiming to be an officer in an online forum regarded as one of the darkest corners of the web. Many of the posts on 4chan’s /pol/ board are racist and homophobic. They include photos...
9-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 9-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping in West Rogers Park. Police said the girl was walking with a woman, just before 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue, when a man approached. According to police, the man grabbed the child and started running. Police said the girl was able to get away, in the 6600 block of North Ridge Boulevard. The offender ran off. Police described him as a man 5'8″-5'10", 150-170lbs with short dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, white gym shoes and a camouflaged baseball hat. The 9-year-old girl was not injured.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: $100K reward offered for information in Quanita 'Tay' Jackson's murder as 3-year anniversary approaches
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend will mark three years since a young woman advocating for peace was killed in Milwaukee, and there's still a $100,000 reward for information leading to her killer's arrest. We talked to Quanita Jackson's mother, Barbara Thomas, who talked about the last time she spoke...
cwbchicago.com
Teen who shot retired cop during carjacking attempt is on probation for carjacking, prosecutors say
A 17-year-old who shot a retired Chicago police officer during a carjacking attempt this week is on juvenile probation for carjacking—probation that he has twice violated by possessing stolen motor vehicles, according to prosecutors. Mareon Jones was ordered held without bail on Tuesday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wednesday violence: 6-year-old shot, 4 teens wounded
A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon. Later on in the evening, four teens on a South Side porch were wounded by gunfire.
