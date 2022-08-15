Read full article on original website
WCJB
Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist arrested on DUI charge after crash at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road
A motorcyclist was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road. Richard Lee Burger Jr., 58, of Lady Lake, was riding a motorcycle at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control and struck a truck in another lane stopped at a traffic light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.
villages-news.com
Woman not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license
A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license. Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.
ocala-news.com
FHP seeking help to identify hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot
The Florida Highway Patrol is turning to the public to help identify a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Thursday morning in a Walmart parking lot in Marion County. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., a 39-year-old man from Ocala was walking in a northwesterly direction in the parking lot of...
mycbs4.com
School bus crashes into the back of a pickup truck in Marion County
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a car crash involving a school bus this morning, Aug. 18th, in Marion County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a school bus and and a pick up truck were both traveling northbound on SE 3 Ave. The bus was stopped...
villages-news.com
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
villages-news.com
‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood
An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles
A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
villages-news.com
Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.
villages-news.com
Woman with unpaid tickets caught speeding in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone
A woman with unpaid tickets was arrested after she was caught speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Alyssa Renee Salvatore, 24, of Deltona, was driving a gray Toyota Corolla at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was caught on radar traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
1 dead after crash between SunRail train, vehicle in Kissimmee, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person has died after a crash between a SunRail train and a vehicle, according to Kissimmee police. It happened Tuesday along the railroad tracks off East Vine Street. Michigan Avenue is closed on the westbound side from 192 to the railroad tracks and will remain...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect from Mexico arrested with Modelo beer in his pickup
A drunk driving suspect from Mexico was arrested with Modelo beer in his pickup after his erratic driving drew the attention of law enforcement. Ramiro Valerio Hernandez, 43, who lives at 37305 Happy Lane in Lady Lake, was driving the pickup at about 9 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27 near Groveland when he was unable to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck. William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman attempts to lie to deputies about her identity after unwelcome visit in Oxford
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant attempted to lie to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies about her identity. The sheriff’s office received a complaint Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlissa Jarrica Mooney had paid an unwelcome visit to a residence in Oxford. The homeowner indicated that Mooney should be issued a trespassing notice to prevent her from returning to the property. When the deputy asked Mooney for her name, she provided “a false name multiple times,” according to an arrest report. The deputy was about to use a RAPID ID scanner, when Mooney divulged her true identity. The deputy discovered that Mooney was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation.
ocala-news.com
Nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue, hours extended due to pavement repairs
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 through Friday, August 19. Marion Rock, Inc. will be working on the south side of the intersection to...
villages-news.com
Tardy Sumter Transit employee attacks co-worker who complained about poor work ethic
A chronically tardy Sumter County Transit employee was arrested after an alleged attack on her co-worker who complained about her poor work ethic. Angela Camille Mitchell, 57, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Sumter County Transit office at 1525 Industrial Drive in Wildwood. She showed up for...
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
