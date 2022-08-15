ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

WCJB

Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license. Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
BUSHNELL, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles

A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman with unpaid tickets caught speeding in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

A woman with unpaid tickets was arrested after she was caught speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Alyssa Renee Salvatore, 24, of Deltona, was driving a gray Toyota Corolla at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was caught on radar traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect from Mexico arrested with Modelo beer in his pickup

A drunk driving suspect from Mexico was arrested with Modelo beer in his pickup after his erratic driving drew the attention of law enforcement. Ramiro Valerio Hernandez, 43, who lives at 37305 Happy Lane in Lady Lake, was driving the pickup at about 9 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27 near Groveland when he was unable to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Man arrested nearly 2 years after 119 mph deadly crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of driving nearly 150 mph while drunk prior to a deadly crash has been arrested nearly two years after the Orange County wreck. William Wigton, 27, was booked into the Orange County jail on Monday. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull...
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman attempts to lie to deputies about her identity after unwelcome visit in Oxford

A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant attempted to lie to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies about her identity. The sheriff’s office received a complaint Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlissa Jarrica Mooney had paid an unwelcome visit to a residence in Oxford. The homeowner indicated that Mooney should be issued a trespassing notice to prevent her from returning to the property. When the deputy asked Mooney for her name, she provided “a false name multiple times,” according to an arrest report. The deputy was about to use a RAPID ID scanner, when Mooney divulged her true identity. The deputy discovered that Mooney was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation.
WILDWOOD, FL

