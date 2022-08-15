Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man accused of hitting woman with car during road rage fight in Spring
Deputies said the man and woman were outside of their cars arguing when Michael Martin got back into his vehicle and accelerated toward the woman, striking her.
Targeted drive-by shooting damaged multiple vehicles in Sugar Land, police say
A 15-year-old girl was inside one of the vehicles during the time of the shooting and suffered minor injuries due to flying glass, according to police.
Stolen vehicle involved in a lengthy pursuit
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Aug. 18, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Honda CR-V. The vehicle was reported stolen in Montgomery County in the area of US 59 S. and CR 352.
Click2Houston.com
Man who pointed gun at Pct. 4 deputies shot to death at north Harris County motel, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was killed Thursday morning after pointing a firearm at Harris County Pct. 4 deputies at a north Harris County motel, according to Harris County Maj. Wayne Kuhlman. Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 received a call for service around 8:30 a.m. at the...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Port Arthur News
Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening
ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES SHOOT AND KILL MAN WHO POINTED A GUN AT THEM
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said units responded to a call at the Frontier Inn in the 16520 block of I-45 at North Vista for a weapons disturbance just after 8:30 am this morning. When units arrived one of the persons pointed a gun at the deputies. Deputies opened fire killing the suspect. No officers were injured.
Click2Houston.com
Possible drug-related shooting at Pasadena apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
PASADENA, Texas – One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Pasadena Blvd. around 12:09 p.m. Pasadena police responded to the scene and found...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Constable Deputy in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 16, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23500 block of Cimber Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved refused to comply with the deputy's commands and struck him in the face multiple times. After a brief...
fox26houston.com
Bodycam footage shows when officers shoot Missouri City officer-involved shooting suspect
HOUSTON - New body cam footage shows the moment Houston Police Department officers shot a suspect in the July 23 officer-involved shooting in Missouri City. HPD was one of the few agencies that responded to the area that night after Missouri City officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot in the face moments before.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Apartment employee for Felony Burglary/Sex Assault in The Woodlands
On August 9th, 2022, Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments” located at 10851 W. Montfair Blvd. in The Woodlands, Texas 77382 in regards to a home-invasion call. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male in a female child’s bedroom who was naked from the waist down. Deputies detained the male, secured the scene, and contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victim’s Unit to respond to the scene. SVU Detectives were able to determine that the male, identified as Junior Sierra (25 years of age), who was both an employee and a resident of the apartment complex, had broken into this apartment and then gotten into bed with a female child with his clothes off. The parents of the young child were alerted to noises within the apartment and detained the male while contacting law enforcement. Junior Sierra was arrested at the scene and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on the charge of “Burglary of a Habitation, with intent to commit sex offense” which is a First Degree Felony.
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
Police searching for gunman who shot Domino's employee multiple times in Sugar Land
ABC13 spoke with police, who said the shooting was not the result of a robbery. Instead, they believe it was "personal in nature."
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
$46,000 worth of stolen items found during traffic stop in Channelview, deputies say
The driver, who deputies say is a documented gang member, was caught with approximately $46,000 in stolen property, including the car the suspect was driving.
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
Wild video shows truck topple off Highway 225 in Pasadena
Luckily, no major injuries were reported on Thursday amid incoming storms, but this eerily reminiscent of a more tragic crash earlier this month.
HPD looking for man charged with murder in shooting of former basketball star outside bowling alley
A gunman is still on the loose after former Atascocita High School basketball star Greg Shead was shot and killed in the Hedwig Village area.
Comments / 5