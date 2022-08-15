Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring

On August 9th, 2022, Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments” located at 10851 W. Montfair Blvd. in The Woodlands, Texas 77382 in regards to a home-invasion call. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male in a female child’s bedroom who was naked from the waist down. Deputies detained the male, secured the scene, and contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victim’s Unit to respond to the scene. SVU Detectives were able to determine that the male, identified as Junior Sierra (25 years of age), who was both an employee and a resident of the apartment complex, had broken into this apartment and then gotten into bed with a female child with his clothes off. The parents of the young child were alerted to noises within the apartment and detained the male while contacting law enforcement. Junior Sierra was arrested at the scene and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on the charge of “Burglary of a Habitation, with intent to commit sex offense” which is a First Degree Felony.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO