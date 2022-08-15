Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Matthew Anthony Hephner
Matthew went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 14, 1987 into a ranching family who has lived on their privately owned land for over one hundred years. For most of his life, his world revolved around the ranching life and cattle. Winter feeding and calving along with spring branding and shipping calves in the fall. As a good rancher, his cowboy life was also filled with mundane tasks such as fence building and the repair of ranch vehicles to get around in, including tractors. Matt broke and road many horses, but his one real, true horse-friend was a blue roan mare named ‘Sister’ who was calm, sweet, and really fast.
krtnradio.com
Raton City Commission Meeting Tuesday August 23, 2022 6:00 P.M.
A regular meeting of the City Commission of the City of Raton will be held on August 23, 2022 at 6 p.m. Pursuant to City of Raton Open Meetings Resolution 2022-01 Commissioners may participate via conference call. The following subjects will be considered by the City Commission and may be considered in any order that is most convenient for the City Commission.
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Julia Santillanes
Julia Santillanes passed away peacefully at the Trinidad Inn Nursing Home at the age of 94, on August 16, 2022. She was a lifelong Trinidad resident and was well-loved in the community. Julia was born on April 12, 1928, to Juan D. and Sarita Santistevan in Valdez, CO. She grew up surrounded by loving siblings that included brothers Fred, Jose S., William, and Martin, and sisters Isabel and Delia. She was united in marriage to Raymond Santillanes on December 5, 1946, and they were blessed with five children.
krtnradio.com
Colfax County Board of Commissioners SPECIAL MEETING August 23, 2022 at 8:00 A.M
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colfax County Board of Commissioners will meet in Special Session on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8:00 A.M.in the Commission Chambers, 3rd floor at the Colfax County Building, Raton, NM for the following:. This agenda can be viewed at the Colfax County Website...
Comments / 0