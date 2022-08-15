Matthew went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 14, 1987 into a ranching family who has lived on their privately owned land for over one hundred years. For most of his life, his world revolved around the ranching life and cattle. Winter feeding and calving along with spring branding and shipping calves in the fall. As a good rancher, his cowboy life was also filled with mundane tasks such as fence building and the repair of ranch vehicles to get around in, including tractors. Matt broke and road many horses, but his one real, true horse-friend was a blue roan mare named ‘Sister’ who was calm, sweet, and really fast.

