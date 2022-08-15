ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

penbaypilot.com

WCGH Walk-in Care closed Thursday, Aug. 18

BELFAST — Waldo County General Hospital’s Walk-in Care practice will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 18. It will resume regular hours on Friday, Aug. 19. WCGH Walk-in Care is located in the Biscone Medical Building at 119 Northport Ave., in Belfast, across the street from the hospital. Its regular hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information about WCGH Walk-in Care, please visit wcgh.org/walkin or call 505-4567.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Aug. 18 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
penbaypilot.com

Samuel W. Collins, obituary

WALDOBORO — Samuel W. Collins died August 14, 2022 after a brief stay at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. Born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, he was a long-time resident of Abington and Norwell before moving to Waldoboro, Maine six years ago. He graduated from Abington High School, Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire, and Nasson College, Springvale, Maine. He served in the US Coast Guard Reserves. Soon thereafter he worked for John Hancock Insurance Company of Boston in the underwriting department. He then worked for Dobson Distributors in Abington, Massachusetts as an Inventory Manager until his retirement. He was an avid reader with an extensive library, an unabashed Anglophile, a collector of many fine antiques and a lover of all things Dachshund.
WALDOBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday. Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases

ROCKLAND – The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from July 18-Aug. 9. Jonathan D. Afandor, 27, of Long Island, N.Y., assault in Warren May 5, 2021, five months in prison. Andrew M. Arlen, 38, of Rockland, assault in Rockland on Jan. 14, 2022, $500 fine.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
BATH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Janice B. Manus, notice

CAMDEN — Janice (Bowley) Manus, of Camden, 73, died on August 15, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later and a memorial service will be announced. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home &...
CAMDEN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night

When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
BAR HARBOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
AUGUSTA, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Robert ‘Jay’ Legere, obituary

Robert “Jay” James Legere, beloved son of John and Kate Legere of Islesboro, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born July 27, 2003 in Belfast, Jay lived in Winterport with his parents and brother until the family moved to Islesboro shortly after his third birthday. Jay attended...
ISLESBORO, ME
Q106.5

2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont

A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
DIXMONT, ME

