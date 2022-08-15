Read full article on original website
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
College football rule changes: Targeting, fake injuries addressed for 2022 season
Changes to punishment for targeting, closer inspection on players faking injuries and major alterations to blocking below the waist are the primary rule changes in college football ahead of the 2022 season, the NCAA announced. The rules committee recommended appeals for targeting suspensions earlier this year and now, conference offices are able to request a review from the national coordinator of officials to determine if a player was incorrectly penalized for a specific hit.
VIP: Top50 DL hoping to visit Michigan for a game
Marquise Brown speaks for first time since arrest, Cardinals WR details 'happiness' not felt with Ravens
It’s a fresh start for Marquise Brown going into the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals. The former Oklahoma standout wide receiver was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Cardinals this offseason. However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Brown, who was arrested for criminal speeding earlier this month. He spoke for the first time since his arrest.
Former LSU players competing for important roles during NFL preseason week two
Everyone is excited for the college football season approaching, but it’s not the only level of football getting ready to get played. The NFL preseason week two is upon us and some former LSU Tigers stars are finding themselves in the heat of position and roster bubble battles. Here are some of the key performances from some alumni to keep an eye on this weekend:
Daily Digest | B1G's historic payday; Illini offer transfer lineman
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The Big Ten will make bring in about $1.2 billion annually with its new seven-year media rights deal for football and basketball, CBS Sports Dennis Dodd reports. The deal with FOX, CBS and NBC is the largest in college athletics history.
Fantastic 47: No. 18, Rylan Reed
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
Thursday player Q and A with Caleb Ducking
Mississippi State practiced Thursday and made selected players available to the media after that workout. Following is the transcript with wide receiver:. Question: How happy are you with your performance in camp so far?. Ducking: I feel pretty good about my performance. I had to work hard to get here....
Scouting report for Top247 OT Guerby Lambert
The top player in Massachusetts in the 2024 class is offensive tackle prospect Guerby Lambert of West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, who is the No. 5 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ rankings. His impressive offer list already includes Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan State, Stanford, Miami, Michigan, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Ohio...
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 15 Days
We're less than 20 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. Anthony...
VIDEO: Linebackers and quarterbacks in drills
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch linebackers and quarterbacks in practice drills on Thursday. It was the Hurricanes' 12th practice of the fall. They return to practice on Friday morning, which is closed to the media. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
Rebels open season with 5-0 blitzing of SELA
(Release) No. 18 Ole Miss opened the 2022 season with authority on Thursday night, scoring early and often in a 5-0 victory over Southeastern at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The Rebels peppered the Lion goal throughout the night, outshooting SLU 22-1, including 11 shots on goal. The corner flag was a huge weapon for Ole Miss on the night, converting 11 chances into three scores.
