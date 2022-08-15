Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say

Read full article on original website
Have you seen him? Masked man fired several gunshots into empty East Valley gas station
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are searching for a man who was caught on camera firing several gunshots into an unoccupied gas station last month. At about 2:30 a.m. on July 31, a man wearing a face mask and black hat walked up to the Shell station near Ray and Cooper roads.
AZFamily
Police ID suspect, murder victim in shooting at Phoenix party that left 4 others hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man has died and four other people were hurt in a shooting at a late-night party in a Phoenix neighborhood over the weekend. Now, police have identified the man who was killed and the person they believe is responsible. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday,...
Glendale Star
Woman arrested in stabbing death
Glendale police have arrested Raeann Tyree Antonio after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Nathaniel Richard Yardley, several times, causing his death. Just after 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Glendale police responded to a call at an apartment complex near the 7700 block of N. 51st Avenue. A person had called 911...
Suspect stabbed man to death outside Mesa QuikTrip because he 'wanted to kill him,' police say
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a man dozens of times near a QuikTrip store and stealing the victim's tablet. Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murdering 46-year-old Jose Feliciano near University Drive and Extension Road. According to Mesa police,...
AZFamily
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
KRMG
Mesa police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
Mesa police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona On Aug. 12, the Mesa Police Department received calls about a stabbed man located at an intersection. (NCD)
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Chandler officers shoot, kill former firefighter accused of attacking woman
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Last month, Chandler police officers shot and killed a man accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a woman. Detectives say the suspect is Tyson Cobb, a former Tucson firefighter. Newly released 911 calls and body camera video paint a disturbing picture of that day.
AZFamily
Police investigating after SUV crashes into house in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and firefighters are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home Thursday morning in Glendale. Rescue crews were called to a home on Northview Avenue, near 59th and Glendale avenues, around 8:15 a.m. Police say the SUV first hit a parked truck in the roadway before striking a an unoccupied house that was under construction.
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
Being a police officer became too dangerous, so this Valley man opened a coffee shop instead
PHOENIX — Jason Cvancara quit his job as a police officer after he said it became increasingly dangerous. The father of four instead turned to coffee – and a new business venture called Zona Coffee Company. "Incidents with guns drawn were happening like five or six different times,...
ABC 15 News
Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver. Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle. Police say the driver...
19-year-old felon arrested in armed carjacking at Target
A 19-year-old convicted felon is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking that took place last week outside of a Target store in broad daylight.
fox10phoenix.com
North Phoenix crash leaves man dead, woman injured: police
PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the single-car crash happened on Aug. 18 near 21st Avenue and Bell Road. A man in his late-40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
Man shot to death over dispute about woman, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 38-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death, DeKalb County police say. On Aug. 11, officers responded to Hatton Drive, finding Darius Arnold dead in Scottsdale, Ga. near Interstate 285, with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
AZFamily
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer jumped into action to reunite a teen with her mother. After a fight broke out on a city bus, a 15-year-old girl decided to get off the bus and away from the scary situation. She found herself in an unfamiliar area with no cell phone or way to communicate her location. That’s when a Phoenix police officer stepped in, contacted the teen’s mother, and brought her safely home!
fox10phoenix.com
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
