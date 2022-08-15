Read full article on original website
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
NBC Sports
49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit
Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Seahawks Offensive Lineman Carted Off After Brutal Injury
A Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman suffered a terrible injury on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Starting left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field after he suffered a leg injury. All of his teammates came onto the field to give Lewis their best wishes as he left the field in an air cast.
NBC Sports
Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
NBC Sports
Rams trim roster by waiving five
With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
NBC Sports
How Browns are challenging Eagles with something they rarely see
BEREA, Ohio – The Eagles don’t see play action. Not like this. So every time they got beat by the Browns on play action Thursday, they saw it as a learning experience. And there were quite a few learning experiences. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski loves play action, and...
NBC Sports
Kapler explains why Giants optioned González back to minors
SAN FRANCISCO -- A week ago, the Giants weren't just dealing with continued losing. They also had a bullpen that was absolutely gassed as the team boarded a flight back to San Diego. A strong stretch by the rotation has allowed some key relievers to get rest, but you're never...
NBC Sports
Texans cut Damion Daniels
The Texans waived undrafted rookie defensive tackle Damion Daniels, the team announced Tuesday. He played 20 defensive snaps and two on special teams in Saturday’s preseason game against the Saints. Daniels was a team captain for Nebraska and earned team defensive lineman of the year honors in 2021. After...
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NBC Sports
Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit
The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
NBC Sports
One-time hotshot DT enjoying impressive Eagles camp after career detour
BEREA, Ohio - He was one of the top five recruits in the country coming out of high school in Texas. After his big junior year at Florida State, he was considered a can’t-miss 1st- or 2nd-round draft pick. Marvin Wilson seemed to be on his way to a...
NBC Sports
Broncos cut five players, including Travis Fulgham
Some of the Broncos’ roster moves were reported earlier in the day, but the team made them official Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos reached the league-mandated 85-player roster limit ahead of the deadline by waiving five players. Denver cut running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, wide receiver Travis...
NBC Sports
The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has fully embraced and cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk believes joint practices with Vikings were 'waste of time'
EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Aiyuk was not thrilled with how the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings unfolded. Kyle Shanahan’s approach to the practices was to keep the offense relatively simple without game-planning at all. Without a specific offensive scheme, quarterback Trey Lance and the offense have been stunted during the two sessions, which has frustrated Aiyuk.
NBC Sports
What impressed King about Lance after seeing QB at 49ers camp
The 49ers have made a statement at the starting quarterback position: Trey Lance is the guy they believe can lead the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl championship. San Francisco paid a hefty price to leap from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State product.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans
With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray won’t play against Ravens
Kyler Murray called plays rather than executing them as the Cardinals quarterback during the team’s preseason opener and it looks like that will be as close as he gets to the field in the second game of the summer as well. Murray told reporters at his Tuesday press conference...
