Watch: Sensational Luis Diaz Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace

Watch Luis Diaz's incredible long-range effort, as ten-man Liverpool equalise against Crystal Palace.

Despite dominating the whole match, Liverpool found themselves 1-0 down at half-time, after Crystal Palace scored with their first shot on goal.

Jurgen Klopp would've been happy to get his team in at the break, however, any plans he had for the second half went up in the air after a moment of madness from Darwin Nunez saw the Uruguayan sent off for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen.

However, not so long after the incident, Liverpool equalised through an unbelievable shot by Luis Diaz.

The Colombian picked up the ball on the touchline from James Milner and went on a typical winding run past five defenders and unleashed one from the edge of the box.

A goal of the season contender surely by Diaz, one that has sparked The Reds back in the match.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see a much-improved performance than he witnessed in his team's 2-2 draw with Fulham nine days ago.

The Reds were fortunate to escape with a point thanks to an improved second-half performance and goals from new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp's options are reduced by the growing injury list at the club that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota.

Patrick Vieira's Eagles also struggled during the opening weekend, losing 2-0 to Arsenal at Selhurst Park but will present a tough test at Anfield as they look to pick up their first points of the season.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

