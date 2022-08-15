ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Luke Bryan Spotlights Real-Life Police Officers In Nashville

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlMY7_0hIBp9nk00
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan premiered his latest music video to kick off the week on Monday (August 15), and the country anthem spotlights real-life first responders and others. Bryan released “Country On” just in time for the Fourth of July weekend earlier this summer, serving as a tribute to farm boys, cowboys, barkeeps, firemen, soldiers, hometowns and Nashville’s legendary country music, declaring that the U.S.A. “ain’t seen our better days.”

Bryan featured a few Metro Nashville Police Department officers in the “Country On” video, which includes a few shots of Downtown Nashville, where Bryan has his own bar on Lower Broadway. MNPD wrote in a tweet on July 1, along with a few photos of the officers: “THANK YOU to [Luke Bryan] for including Officer Evan Grace , Sgt. Zach Bevis & Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, Country On. The video was recorded in downtown Nashville this morning.”

“I love that the song uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity,” Bryan said in a statement when he released the song in July . “It just has feel-good vibes all the way around it and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that.”

Watch the “Country Now” music video here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Police#The Country On#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’s Jesse Lee Soffer Pays Tribute to Costar Anne Heche in Heartbreaking Post

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Anne Heche after she succumbed to injuries sustained from a fiery car crash earlier this month. One of her more recent roles came on the NBC series Chicago PD, which saw her in a brief 11-episode arc against actor Jason Beghe’s Hank Voight. Over the weekend, Chicago PD alum Jon Seda took a moment to share a heartfelt tribute to Anne Heche on his personal Instagram. Now, just a few days later, longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer shared a tribute of his own.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More to Guest Star on New FOX Series, ‘Monarch’

Shania Twain is coming to your television soon. Country music and television have gone together well for a long time, and FOX is capitalizing on the concept with a new series. Monarch stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel. It’s about the “reigning family in country music,” and Sarandon is the queen. The series will regularly invite guest apearances from real-life country icons. Shania Twain isn’t the only star set to make a guest appearance. The show will also see guest spots from the likes of Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town.
TV & VIDEOS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy