Luke Bryan Spotlights Real-Life Police Officers In Nashville

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan premiered his latest music video to kick off the week on Monday (August 15), and the country anthem spotlights real-life first responders and others. Bryan released “Country On” just in time for the Fourth of July weekend earlier this summer, serving as a tribute to farm boys, cowboys, barkeeps, firemen, soldiers, hometowns and Nashville’s legendary country music, declaring that the U.S.A. “ain’t seen our better days.”

Bryan featured a few Metro Nashville Police Department officers in the “Country On” video, which includes a few shots of Downtown Nashville, where Bryan has his own bar on Lower Broadway. MNPD wrote in a tweet on July 1, along with a few photos of the officers: “THANK YOU to [Luke Bryan] for including Officer Evan Grace , Sgt. Zach Bevis & Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, Country On. The video was recorded in downtown Nashville this morning.”

“I love that the song uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity,” Bryan said in a statement when he released the song in July . “It just has feel-good vibes all the way around it and anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural, it’s great. And this song does just that.”

Watch the “Country Now” music video here .